Morris Brown College Receives $100,000 from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Arrman Kyaw
May 19, 2022

Morris Brown College has received $100,000 from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. for an endowment for scholarships and other needs to help the school’s sustainability.Morris Brown College

“Alpha Kappa Alpha is pleased to make this donation to Morris Brown College, as we continue our support of the county’s HBCUs,” said AKA International President and CEO Dr. Glenda Glover, who is also the president of Tennessee State University.  

AKA’s gift to Morris Brown – a historically Black college – is part of a four-year $10 million goal under the sorority’s HBCU for Life: A Call to Action initiative, a major part of which is fundraising for sustainability and success for accredited HBCUs. 

“Our gift to this historic institution will be used to assist President Kevin James with scholarships, academic support, and programmatic activities that we believe will increase the sustainability of Morris Brown for years to come,” added Glover. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

