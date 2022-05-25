Dr. Rochelle Ford Named Next President of Dillard University

Arrman Kyaw
May 25, 2022

Dr. Rochelle Ford will become the next president of Dillard University, a historically Black university in New Orleans. Dr. Rochelle FordDr. Rochelle Ford

"I want to make sure that the faculty can really investigate the complexities that we’re facing in the Black community and the wider diaspora, but particularly New Orleans, because New Orleans is resilient and is facing so many challenges," Ford said. "How can we show that Dillard is a courageous place for faculty or staff or students and that we really can represent our communities with fearless action? Speak truth to power.”

Ford is currently the dean of Elon University's School of Communications. Other roles she’s held in the past include a stint as associate dean of research and academic affairs in Howard University’s School of Communications and chair of the public relations department at the Syracuse University S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Ford holds a master’s degree in public relations and journalism from the University of Maryland at College Park; a doctorate in journalism from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, and a graduate certificate in higher education administration from Harvard University.

 

Related Stories
Morris Brown College
HBCUs
Morris Brown College Receives $100,000 from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
Hrc Hbcu Screen Capture Insert Via You Tube
HBCUs
HBCUs Stepping Up Support for LGBTQ+ Community
Pexels Oladimeji Ajegbile 3466163
HBCUs
Southern Regional Education Board Launches HBCU-MSI Course-Sharing Consortium
Morrisbrowncampus Dsuggs
HBCUs
Morris Brown College Gains Accreditation After 20 Years
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director, Office of Student Conduct
Binghamton University
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Director of Veteran Student Success
Independence Community College
Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs
Fletcher Technical Community College
Database Coor & Office Manager
University of South Carolina
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Bc Logo Small
Baker College
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Understanding the Black Experience on College Campuses with Dr. S. Kent Butler, president, American Counseling Association
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More