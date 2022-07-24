UDC President Scheduled to Step Down Next Year

Walter Hudson
Jul 24, 2022

 

Ronald Mason, Jr.—the longtime higher education administrator who helmed the University of the District of Columbia since 2015—has announced that he will step down as president of the university next June.Ronald Mason, Jr.Ronald Mason, Jr.

“It was not a decision I made lightly,” said Mason. “After considerable contemplation and consultation with the Board of Trustees and seven years in this role, the time is right to pass the baton."

Mason said that leading the public historically Black land-grant college and university was a hallmark of his more than 40-year-career in higher education.

"We have come a long way together, and I believe our work has served the University well,” he said told faculty, staff and students in a letter sent out to the UDC community late last week. “Along with Mayor Bowser and the Office of the Mayor, Chairman Mendelson and the Council, civic and community leaders and friends, we have spread the news far and wide that UDC, the public institution of higher learning in and for the nation’s capital, is a historic university that matters. I have been proud to be its President, working with like-minded people who realize UDC’s significance and importance to the District, nation and beyond.”

Mason said that the Board of Trustees will begin a search soon for his successor.

“This is not the end, and certainly not goodbye,” he said. “We still have significant work to do, and I look forward to doing it together—as we always have.”

