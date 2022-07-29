Texas Southern University to Launch College for People to Finish Incomplete Degree Programs

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 29, 2022

Texas Southern University (TSU) is launching a college for people with incomplete degree programs. The College of Transdisciplinary Studies will allow students to resume education and complete a bachelor's or master’s degree.Texas Southern University

The school will offer eight majors at the bachelor’s level and four at the master’s level and offer courses in a hybrid format. The school will also consider appropriate work experience as college credit.

Classes begin in August. Most students will be able to finish in less than two years.

“Texas Southern University is excited about this opportunity to initiate tailored programs that meet the needs of individuals who, at present, lack a navigable path to complete a viable degree,” said TSU president, Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton Young. “Many individuals have had their higher education journey disrupted for various reasons. This new College of Transdisciplinary Studies will serve as the conduit through which thousands of students from around the Houston region and the state of Texas will have the opportunity to finish what they started, thus beginning the transformation many have long desired for their lives.”

This is the first college of transdisciplinary studies approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

