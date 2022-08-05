Clark Atlanta University Receives $10 Million from NSF for Initiative to Increase Black People in Data Science

Clark Atlanta University (CAU) has received a $10 million award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) INCLUDES program to establish an initiative aimed at increasing the number of Black people in data science and advance social justice in the field.

The National Data Science Alliance (NDSA) aims to increase the number of Black people earning data science credentials by at least 20,000 by 2027 and expand data science research advocating for social justice.

The initiative will facilitate engagement across HBCUs.

Dr. Talitha Washington, director of the Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC) Data Science Initiative and professor of mathematics at Clark Atlanta University, is the lead and principal investigator of the grant.

"This is a monumental accomplishment for the HBCU community as a whole, and we at Clark Atlanta University are deeply honored to perpetuate institutional mission through data science," said Dr. George T. French Jr., CAU president. "Clark Atlanta University has deep roots in conducting data science research that promotes equity, including the seminal works of scholar and former faculty member W.E.B. Du Bois on these hallowed grounds. This historic award exemplifies our commitment to ensuring competitive advantage for students to succeed and excel in our data-driven society."