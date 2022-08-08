Hampton University Receives Donation from the Pastor of Historic Alfred Street Baptist Church

Hampton University received $25,000 recently from the Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, senior pastor of the historic Alfred Street Baptist Church located in northern Virginia.

The donation was the first since Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams and First Lady Myra Richardson Williams returned to the HBCU per Darrell’s appointment, which began Jul. 1.

“I extend my personal and heartfelt thanks to Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley and the entire Alfred Street Baptist Church congregation for this wonderful contribution,” said President Williams. “On behalf of Hampton University, Myra and I cannot thank you enough for this very generous contribution, which will be used to support Hampton University campus ministries.”

Williams is a retired U.S. Army general.

Wesley is a regular attendee of the annual Hampton University Ministers’ Conference (HUMC).

“As an annual participant in the HUMC, Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley knows what this contribution means to the spiritual development of our students and our community,” said Williams.