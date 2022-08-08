Hampton University Receives Donation from the Pastor of Historic Alfred Street Baptist Church

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 8, 2022

Hampton University received $25,000 recently from the Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, senior pastor of the historic Alfred Street Baptist Church located in northern Virginia. Hampton University

The donation was the first since Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams and First Lady Myra Richardson Williams returned to the HBCU per Darrell’s appointment, which began Jul. 1.

“I extend my personal and heartfelt thanks to Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley and the entire Alfred Street Baptist Church congregation for this wonderful contribution,” said President Williams. “On behalf of Hampton University, Myra and I cannot thank you enough for this very generous contribution, which will be used to support Hampton University campus ministries.”

Williams is a retired U.S. Army general.

Wesley is a regular attendee of the annual Hampton University Ministers’ Conference (HUMC).

“As an annual participant in the HUMC, Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley knows what this contribution means to the spiritual development of our students and our community,” said Williams.  

 

Related Stories
Clark Atlanta University
HBCUs
Clark Atlanta University Receives $10 Million from NSF for Initiative to Increase Black People in Data Science
Texas Southern University
HBCUs
Texas Southern University to Launch College for People to Finish Incomplete Degree Programs
Ronald Mason, Jr.
HBCUs
UDC President Scheduled to Step Down Next Year
Morgan State University
HBCUs
Morgan State's Center for Religion and Cities Receives $1 Million for BIPOC Support Initiative
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Systems Support Analyst (IT)
Arizona State University
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Multimedia Specialist (remote)
OpenStax, Rice University
Creative Learning Technologies Specialist
Arizona State University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Plum Tree Blossoms Even in Winter with Dr. M. Roy Wilson
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More