Philander Smith College to Become Graduate Degree-Granting School After MBA Program Approval

Arrman Kyaw
Jan 4, 2023

Philander Smith College (PSC) will become a graduate degree-granting school after its Master of Business Administration (MBA) program was approved by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) in November 2022.Dr. Roderick L. SmothersDr. Roderick L. Smothers

"On the heels of the 145th anniversary of Philander Smith College, we are elated about this milestone announcement," said Dr. Roderick L. Smothers, Sr., president of Philander Smith College. "When our 10-Year-Long-Range Strategic Plan was implemented six years ago, one of our key goals was to establish an MBA program. Thus, I am tremendously proud that our team – led by Dr. Cedric Stone, Division of Business Administration Chair – helped make possible the historic pivot in our status from college to university."

Applications are set to open Feb. 1, 2023, and a 25-student cohort will kick off the 36-credit hour program this coming May. The MBA program will have options for online and in-person classes.

“We are excited that PSC will hold the distinction as the only historically black college in Central Arkansas to offer an MBA degree,” Smothers said. “For the busy working professional, ours is an accelerated program that will allow students to matriculate in as little as 12 months. Additionally, our project management track will be offered fully online, and for students who desire an on-campus experience, we will have a more traditional accelerated format focused on general business management.”

