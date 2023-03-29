Black Men’s Mental Health Addressed During Black Men’s Research Institute Symposium

Allison Joyner
Mar 29, 2023

The Black Men’s Research Institute (BMRI) at Morehouse College hosted its first Spring Symposium addressing health issues for African American men.

Taken place at the Atlanta University Center’s Woodruff’s Library, the “Changing the Paradigm” symposium began its two-day conference with a discussion on mental health. 

Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough, Interim Executive Director for BMRI, wants the symposium to dive deeply into mental health and how it affects Black men and their communities. Fsa G8xs Wa Ac7t Lq

Funded by a $1.4 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the BMRI amplifies collaborative thought leadership, and social justice and strives to counter conflicting narratives, distrust and ambiguity with a clear, authoritative voice on the experiences of Black men. 

Morehouse College has several professors exploring this subject and encouraging deeper conversations about understanding manhood and masculinity. 

“This is the only all-men’s HBCU in the country that is digging into something that we do,” Kimbrough said, “and we are offering grant opportunities for faculty, staff, and students to do some of this work.” 

“There is no place on the planet with the moral authority to speak to the issues of our times that address Black men’s well-being in our society,” said Dr. David Thomas, President of Morehouse. “We are an institution that, for 156 years, has defied the racial gravity of this nation as regards Black men because, on most indices of well-being, Black men are at the bottom.” 

Dr. Arthur Evans, Jr, CEO and Executive Vice President of the American Psychological Association, gave the keynote address for the opening session. He spoke to an audience of AUC students, administrators, and fellow physicians about what society can do differently in mental health. 

“Mental health issues are ubiquitous, and they have a tremendous impact on our community,” Evans said. “The paradigm that we have for dealing with mental health issues isn’t adequate to the complexity of mental health issues. It is problematic for the adjustment that means for Black men.”

He emphasized the disproportionate impact mental health has on the lives of Black men, especially since the beginning of the pandemic. 

“If we could live in a context that was supportive of our optimal mental health and where we received the help and support that we needed in every community, that should be the goal,” Evans said. 

He also addressed utilizing evidence-based issues like homelessness and systemic barriers for people without access to mental health physicalities, recognizing trauma as a public health issue, and reframing the language in mental health through early detection screenings and in-person community screening events.

“The mental health challenge is salient throughout communities, and some researchers may suggest that there is a social and environmental split transfer to generations in ways that are important,” said Dr. James L. More III, Assistant Director for STEM Education for the National Science Foundation and Professor of Urban Education and Executive Director, Todd Anthony Bell National Resource Center on the African American Male at The Ohio State University who gave the response for the address. 

Morehouse Finance major Anthony Hunter, President of Counseling Humans in Life Lessons (AUC CHILL), gave his perspective on this subject regarding students in the AUC. 

“The purpose of creating our organization 11 years ago was to be a bridge between students and administrators- students and the campus counseling center,” Hunter said. “The beautiful thing that we have here is putting students on the ground to engage at the pre-counseling stage to have this community have these conversations about different defense mechanisms and to post events where rallies advocate for policies that help better student life and student engagement in classes.” 

Lectures for the symposium’s second day will include Dr. Daphne Watkins, Founding Director of the Young Black Men Project and Director of the Vivian A. and James L. Curtis Center for Health Equity, Research, and Training at the University of Michigan and Dr. Howard Stevenson, Constance Clayton Professor of Urban Education and African Studies and Director of Racial Empowerment Collaborative at the University of Pennsylvania. 

Related Stories
Knoxville College 901 Knoxville College Drive Knoxville May 2017 6918 11 450x300
HBCUs
Another HBCU on Track for Reaccreditation
Thomas Hudson
HBCUs
Jackson State University Faculty Senate Voted No Confidence in JSU President Thomas Hudson
Download (21)
HBCUs
Howard Earns $90 Million DoD Contract, a First for an HBCU
Dsc4021
HBCUs
HBCUs Utilizing the Common App See an Increase in Applications
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
ADJUNCT FACULTY OF FINANCIAL PLANNING
New York University School of Professional Studies
Clinical Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership
Georgia State University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Postdoctoral Lecturer (Full-Time, Non-Tenure Track), Department of Psychology
New York Univ Arts and Science
History Instructor Adjunct Lecture - Continuous
Antelope Valley College
Veterans & Military Program Advisor
Northern Virginia Community College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Broward College Swaps the Courtroom with the Classroom
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More