Morgan State Launches New Center for Urban and Coastal Climate Science Research

Johnny Jackson
Feb 21, 2024

Morgan State University and the State of Maryland are establishing a new Center for Urban and Coastal Climate Science Research to address the issue of climate change.

The center is one of six that Morgan State has launched over the past five years. It represents one of the “Peaks of Excellence” recommended by a Blue-Ribbon Panel on STEM Research Expansion. Its primary objective will be to work alongside the global scientific community and policymakers to develop effective solutions to mitigate the adverse implications of climate change affecting the planet.

The Center for Urban and Coastal Climate Science Research is expected to examine and respond to the impact of climate change on natural ecosystems and the built environment, the economy, and the overall health and well-being of Maryland's people. Funding for this newest center comes as part of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's FY25 budget; the state has committed to investing $3 million annually to operate the center, which will encompass various academic disciplines to advance study and address the most pressing and vexing challenges associated with climate change.

The interdisciplinary Center for Urban and Coastal Climate Science Research is also expected to examine and respond to the impact of climate change on natural ecosystems and the built environment, the economy, and the overall health and well-being of Maryland’s people, particularly urban and coastal populations. It will produce research on climate change to benefit the City of Baltimore, Maryland, and coastal regions across the U.S. and beyond through research, education, and public service.

“Under the leadership of President David K. Wilson, Morgan has continued to advance its research and increasingly become more well-known for its strong STEM programs and research centers,” said Dr. Willie E. May, vice president of Research and Economic Development and Professor of Chemistry at Morgan State. “The University's newest addition, the Center for Urban and Coastal Climate Science Research, will work alongside Morgan’s other Research   Centers, to leverage our innovative researcher faculty and academic staff to study and predict the impact of climate change on urban and coastal communities. The research produced will be instrumental in identifying how climate change affects human health and natural resources in Maryland.”

