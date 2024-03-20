Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Bethune-Cookman Declares Its One, Only Alumni Association

Johnny Jackson
Mar 20, 2024

Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) recently announced that it has resolved a lawsuit against its former alumni association.

Bethune-Cookman UniversityBethune-Cookman UniversityBethune-Cookman University“There is now one, and only one, Alumni Association for Bethune-Cookman University, which is THE BETHUNE-COOKMAN UNIVERSITY ALUMNI ASSOCIATION (the ‘B-CUAA’),” university officials wrote in a statement.

B-CU entered into an agreement to amicably and fully resolve their legal dispute relating to the university’s decision to end its relationship with its former alumni association and fully transition its Alumni Association in-house under B-CU’s management.

The Daytona Beach News Journal reported that the case file in the Florida Middle District in Orlando was closed in February. B-CU filed suit two years ago, following a split between the historically Black university and the alumni association.

The university's trustees pursued starting its own direct-support organization in 2021, severing ties with then-Bethune-Cookman National Alumni Association. The university filed suit in federal court taking issue with the alumni group's use of school founder Mary McLeod Bethune's name and other school symbol and trademark uses.

The agreement sets forth that the former alumni association and its related entities will be permanently dissolved and cease all operations after a brief period to allow it to wind down its affairs and operations. University officials said the former alumni association committed to providing B-CU all funds it has raised for student scholarships, to be distributed directly by B-CU for student scholarships.

