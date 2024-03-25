Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Lincoln Board of Curators Get No-Confidence from Alumni Association

Johnny Jackson
Mar 25, 2024

The Lincoln University Alumni Association (LUAA) Board of Directors has issued a statement of no-confidence in the university’s board of curators. The decision comes after the board reinstated Dr. John Moseley as president following the suicide death of Dr. Antoinette "Bonnie" Candia-Bailey, who alleged bullying and harassment by Moseley.Dr. Antoinette Candia-BaileyDr. Antoinette Candia-Bailey

The LUAA’s board of directors took issue with the board of curators’ third-party investigation into the allegations, which resulted in Moseley’s reinstatement from paid administrative leave. The board of directors questioned the board of curators’ "ability to bring forward an effective leader who can bring healing to this institution of higher education," describing the decision as flawed and inadequate. 

The LUAA’s board of directors took issue with the board of curators’ third-party investigation into the allegations, which resulted in Moseley’s reinstatement from paid administrative leave. The board of directors questioned the board of curators’ "ability to bring forward an effective leader who can bring healing to this institution of higher education," describing the decision as flawed and inadequate.

"They brought us a narrative that cleared them and cleared Dr. Moseley," LUAA President Sherman Bonds told news outlet KOMU 8, an NBC affiliate out of Columbia, Missouri.

Bonds and others have called for a change in leadership at the university, some asking for resignations.

"We don't have confidence in what they do, because it's like 'you (the board) are inept, and you want us to be in collusion with your ruse,'" said Bonds. "And, I choose not to include myself, and so does the (LUAA) board."

Suggested for You
Bethune-Cookman University
HBCUs
Bethune-Cookman Declares Its One, Only Alumni Association
Miriam Elman
HBCUs
Partnership Seeks Revival of Black, Jewish Alliance in Higher Education
Saint Augustine's University
HBCUs
Saint Augustine's Plans Lawsuit After Denied Accreditation Appeal
Morgan State University and the State of Maryland are establishing a new Center for Urban and Coastal Climate Science Research to address the issue of climate change.
HBCUs
Morgan State Launches New Center for Urban and Coastal Climate Science Research
Related Stories
Bethune-Cookman University
HBCUs
Bethune-Cookman Declares Its One, Only Alumni Association
Miriam Elman
HBCUs
Partnership Seeks Revival of Black, Jewish Alliance in Higher Education
Saint Augustine's University
HBCUs
Saint Augustine's Plans Lawsuit After Denied Accreditation Appeal
Morgan State University and the State of Maryland are establishing a new Center for Urban and Coastal Climate Science Research to address the issue of climate change.
HBCUs
Morgan State Launches New Center for Urban and Coastal Climate Science Research
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Senior Manager, Applications Support
Austin Community College
Manager, Contracts & Risk Management
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Operations Analyst
Princeton University
University of Missouri-St. Louis
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Facilities Associate 8
Tennessee Tech University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers