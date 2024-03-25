Lincoln Board of Curators Get No-Confidence from Alumni Association

The Lincoln University Alumni Association (LUAA) Board of Directors has issued a statement of no-confidence in the university’s board of curators. The decision comes after the board reinstated Dr. John Moseley as president following the suicide death of Dr. Antoinette "Bonnie" Candia-Bailey, who alleged bullying and harassment by Moseley.

The LUAA’s board of directors took issue with the board of curators’ third-party investigation into the allegations, which resulted in Moseley’s reinstatement from paid administrative leave. The board of directors questioned the board of curators’ "ability to bring forward an effective leader who can bring healing to this institution of higher education," describing the decision as flawed and inadequate.

"They brought us a narrative that cleared them and cleared Dr. Moseley," LUAA President Sherman Bonds told news outlet KOMU 8, an NBC affiliate out of Columbia, Missouri.

Bonds and others have called for a change in leadership at the university, some asking for resignations.

"We don't have confidence in what they do, because it's like 'you (the board) are inept, and you want us to be in collusion with your ruse,'" said Bonds. "And, I choose not to include myself, and so does the (LUAA) board."