Benedict College Names Building After its First Woman President

The Benedict College Board of Trustees recently hosted a rededication and naming ceremony for the college’s administration building named in honor of Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis.

A. J. Shorter Photography “I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead Benedict College into the next chapter of her storied history,” said Artis, during the March 22 rededication. “Thank you for your decision to memorialize my work in such a profound, powerful, and lasting way.”

Artis is the first female and 14th and current president and CEO of the historically Black college and universitiy.

Board Chairman Dr. Charlie W. Johnson reminded the audience, during the historic ceremony, that seven years prior, Artis was not supposed to start until September 2017, but she voluntarily arrived a month early in August. He said that she rolled up her sleeves and started her journey of creating what she coined “The BEST of BC.”

"We have seen a lot of progress during Dr. Artis' seven-year tenure," Johnson noted during his remarks. "Especially in the area of technology."

Artis invested nearly $15 million in technology infrastructure and computer labs. Every employee received a new computer, and every classroom received Smartboard technology. She is also credited with reducing the college’s debt by $56 million within four years of her arrival.

Officials said her leadership has strengthened the curriculum, instituted best practice policies and academic admission standards, raised the student profile and graduation rates, reduced tuition, and reaffirmed SACS-COC accreditation with no recommendations.