Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Benedict College Names Building After its First Woman President

Johnny Jackson
Mar 28, 2024

The Benedict College Board of Trustees recently hosted a rededication and naming ceremony for the college’s administration building named in honor of Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis.

Dr. Roslyn Clark ArtisDr. Roslyn Clark ArtisA. J. Shorter Photography“I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead Benedict College into the next chapter of her storied history,” said Artis, during the March 22 rededication. “Thank you for your decision to memorialize my work in such a profound, powerful, and lasting way.”

Artis is the first female and 14th and current president and CEO of the historically Black college and universitiy.

Board Chairman Dr. Charlie W. Johnson reminded the audience, during the historic ceremony, that seven years prior, Artis was not supposed to start until September 2017, but she voluntarily arrived a month early in August. He said that she rolled up her sleeves and started her journey of creating what she coined “The BEST of BC.”

"We have seen a lot of progress during Dr. Artis' seven-year tenure," Johnson noted during his remarks. "Especially in the area of technology."

Artis invested nearly $15 million in technology infrastructure and computer labs. Every employee received a new computer, and every classroom received Smartboard technology. She is also credited with reducing the college’s debt by $56 million within four years of her arrival.

Officials said her leadership has strengthened the curriculum, instituted best practice policies and academic admission standards, raised the student profile and graduation rates, reduced tuition, and reaffirmed SACS-COC accreditation with no recommendations.

Suggested for You
Dr. Brandi Waters, senior program manager of AP African American Studies at the College Board, and Dr. Ericka Armstrong Dunbar, professor of history at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ.
HBCUs
HBCUs Continue to Meet Their Mission During Tough Times
Img 9277
HBCUs
HBCU Conference Connects Secondary to Postsecondary
Dr. Antoinette Candia-Bailey
HBCUs
Lincoln Board of Curators Get No-Confidence from Alumni Association
Bethune-Cookman University
HBCUs
Bethune-Cookman Declares Its One, Only Alumni Association
Related Stories
Dr. Brandi Waters, senior program manager of AP African American Studies at the College Board, and Dr. Ericka Armstrong Dunbar, professor of history at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ.
HBCUs
HBCUs Continue to Meet Their Mission During Tough Times
Princess L Em Hg4 Rftw8 Unsplash
HBCUs
HBCUs in the Time of Turnover
Img 9277
HBCUs
HBCU Conference Connects Secondary to Postsecondary
Dr. Antoinette Candia-Bailey
HBCUs
Lincoln Board of Curators Get No-Confidence from Alumni Association
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Facilities Associate 8
Tennessee Tech University
Assistant Director for Enrollment & Operational Services
Fordham University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Manager of Benefits
Tarrant County College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers