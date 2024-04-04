UNCF Initiative to Combat Hate Gets $1M Donation

The UNCF (United Negro College Fund) recently received a $1 million donation from Robert Kraft, chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group and founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

"I am honored to support UNCF in their mission to combat hate and promote unity,” said Kraft. “It is crucial that we come together as a society to address the root causes of hate and prejudice.”

Kraft said that investing in education and awareness programs can empower individuals to stand up against hate and create a more inclusive future for everyone.

“We are incredibly grateful for Robert Kraft's extraordinary generosity and his commitment to support UNCF’s initiative promoting unity and respect among students from diverse backgrounds,” said UNCF Board Chair Milton H. Jones, Jr.

The donation supports educational initiatives at historically Black colleges and universities that promote unity and strengthen partnerships between Black and Jewish organizations, students, and leadership to combat all forms of hate.

“Mr. Kraft’s $1 million donation to UNCF will have a profound impact on our efforts to create a more inclusive society,” said Jones. “This significant contribution not only strengthens our ability to combat hate but also inspires others to join the fight. Robert Kraft's support and partnership are invaluable as we work together to build a future where hate has no place.”

The funds support the UNCF-led initiative to promote fellowship and social justice leadership among Black and Jewish students. The initiative will include organizing Unity Dinners that bring Black and Jewish students together to learn about their shared history of struggle for social justice in America.

"We are immensely grateful to Robert Kraft for his unwavering support of UNCF and his commitment to combating hate,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “This donation will enable us to develop innovative programs and resources that will empower our students to be agents of change in their communities. Together, we can work toward a future where mutual respect, understanding and love eliminate all hate."