Florida A&M Receives Historic $237.75 Million Gift

Florida A&M University (FAMU) received a $237.75 million gift from the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Gerami to support student success initiatives and athletics.

University officials at the historically Black university noted that the donation is nearly double the size of the FAMU Endowment value - $121 million - and represents one of the largest single personal donations to a Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

"This gift is breathtaking in its generosity and its scope. It changes the narrative about what is possible for FAMU. I cannot thank Gregory Gerami and the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust enough. Their names are now etched into the annals of Florida A&M University in perpetuity,” said FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson. “This donation will have a far-reaching impact on our academic and athletics programs. It will greatly enhance our ability to provide scholarships for students and also give us a boost in recruiting top students, and recruiting and retaining top faculty.”

Gerami is the founder of Batterson Farms Corp and a champion of sustainable agriculture and biodegradable hemp products in Texas. He overcame early adversity to become a prominent figure in the industrial hemp business and a pioneer in producing and selling high-quality hemp seeds. Gerami's vision for the future of farming led to plans for the largest African American commercial hydroponic warehouse in West Texas. He delivered the keynote address at FAMU's commencement on Saturday.

“FAMU has become like a family to our trust, our company and to me,” Gerami said in a statement. “Our morals and our mission are in line with FAMU and FAMU’s mission. It’s also about making sure that we set FAMU on the path to being the top HBCU in this country.”

FAMU officials said that Gerami and the family trust have already transferred stocks in the amount of $237,750,000 to the FAMU Foundation’s account, and the university now holds certificates for those stocks.



