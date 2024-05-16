Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Virginia State University May Not Host Oct. 1 Presidential Debate

Johnny Jackson
May 16, 2024

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpVirginia State University may not play host to one of the major-party Presidential debates this year.

Presidential candidates for the Democratic and Republican parties — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump — have agreed to two summertime debates televised on the CNN and ABC networks. The first will held June 27 at 9 p.m. ET, at CNN’s studios in Atlanta. The second debate is Sept. 10 on ABC.

There are concerns that the added debates will interfere with later-scheduled debates previously set by the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonpartisan group that has organized the debates for more than three decades.

Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden’s deputy chief of staff, Jen O’Malley Dillon, wrote to the commission explaining the campaign’s decision noting concerns such as debate rules enforcement and debate scheduling that bleed into early voting in many states.

The commission maintains, in part, that it “has only one mission: to sponsor and produce general election debates that inform and educate the public. Our schedule is designed with that single mission in mind.”

VSU was among those selected to host a 2024 Presidential debate after a review process by the commission. The historically Black university was set to host the second of three previously scheduled Presidential debates Oct. 1. As a host institution, VSU expected to reap the economic impact and global publicity from media coverage that includes a broadcast to millions of people.

