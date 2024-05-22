Howard Joins Atlanta University Center Institutions in EDTECH Africa Initiative

Howard University A handful of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) is partnering in EDTECH Africa, an initiative serving as an emerging technology bridge between the institutions and African scholars. It is aimed at cultivating educational exchanges in collaboration with the Government of Kenya, the U.S., Microsoft, and Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth.

The announcement was made during a special Kenyan state visit to Atlanta planned to address investments for a shared future through higher education.

Howard University President Dr. Ben Vinson III thanked fellow presidents at Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Clark Atlanta University (collectively known as the Atlanta University Consortium), which joined Howard in helping ensure a partnership with Kenya to invest in a shared future through higher education.

“As technology brings our global community closer together, it's crucial that those in the African diaspora have the resources to accelerate transformation,” said Vinson. “This collaboration aims to strengthen Kenya's higher education system and prepare a new generation of Kenyan leaders to drive the development of a resilient and prosperous nation.”

Microsoft will invest $500,000 to support HBCU and Kenyan students engaged in research at the Microsoft Africa Research Institute in Nairobi, Kenya. The U.S. Agency for International Development will invest $850,000 to facilitate EDTECH Africa between HBCUs and Kenyan universities.



