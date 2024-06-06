Vincent Departs Talladega College, Hill Named Interim President

Talladega College’s board of trustees has named Dr. Edward Louis Hill Jr. its interim president following the voluntary resignation of President Dr. Gregory J. Vincent.

Vincent, a civil rights attorney, served as the college’s 21st president of Talladega. He said that he plans to return to the practice of law.

Regarding its search for a new president, the board has not yet set a timeline for hiring its next president.

“We are conﬁdent in the college’s ability to remain strong and stable during this transitional period,” said Board Chair Rica Lewis-Payton.

Hill serves as associate provost and dean of life long and professional development at Talladega. He previously served as the dean of the College of Education and associate professor of educational leadership at Texas A&M University-Central Texas and Fort Valley State University.

Hill holds a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Morehouse College, a master’s in curriculum and instruction from Columbia College, and an Ed.D. in educational leadership from South Carolina State University.