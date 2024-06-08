Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Howard University Rescinds Sean "Diddy" Combs Honorary Doctorate

Walter Hudson
Jun 8, 2024

Howard University said that it has rescinded the 2014 honorary degree given to rapper and hip-hop mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs. 

The university made the announcement on June 7, several weeks after Combs was seen on a 2016 hotel video assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura. Download

"The Howard University Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to accept the return by Mr. Sean Combs of the honorary degree conferred upon him in 2014," said a Howard University spokesperson. "This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree."

Howard officials also noted that the Board has directed that the 2016 gift agreement and a 2023 pledge agreement between Combs and the university be terminated and that the scholarship program in his name be disbanded.

"Mr. Combs' behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University's core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution's highest honor."

Combs attended Howard, but he did not graduate from the institution. 

