Adams Resigns as President of Knoxville College

Johnny Jackson
Jun 20, 2024

Leonard L. Adams Jr. has resigned his post as president of Knoxville College.

Leonard L. Adams Jr.Leonard L. Adams Jr.Adams, who serves as the college’s 31st president, announced his decision to step down from the role June 18.

"Serving as President of Knoxville College has been an extraordinary honor and a profound privilege,” Adams wrote in a letter to the Knoxville College Board of Trustees. “Together we have navigated significant challenges, celebrated numerous achievements, and laid the groundwork for a brighter future for our students and community.”

While his term ends June 30, Adams agreed to remain in his position until Sept. 30, to transition the historically Black college into new leadership. The school is currently not accredited. 

Adams holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Knoxville College and an MBA from Kennesaw State University.

"President Adams has been instrumental in guiding Knoxville College through a critical period of growth and change,” said Dr. Michael V. Bowie, chair of the Knoxville College Board of Trustees. “Under his leadership, Knoxville College has made significant strides towards fully reopening and achieving our long- term goals including Board approval of the TRACS accreditation package.”

