Hardrick Steps Down as Florida Memorial President

Florida Memorial University President Dr. Jaffus Hardrick has resigned from his post at the small, private historically Black university. University officials said that Hardrick stepped down because of a health issue.

William C. McCormick is expected to serve temporarily as interim president of the university until the Florida Memorial Board of Trustees fills the role.

Hardrick, who has been in the role since 2019, previously served as vice provost for access and success at Florida International University and assistant vice provost for academic affairs at Baylor University.

Hardrick holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, a master’s from Prairie View A&M University, and a doctorate from Baylor University. He serves on the board of directors of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce, and as chair of the members committee of the United Negro College Fund.

Under Hardick’s tenure, Florida Memorial fostered strategic partnerships with organizations like the Miami Dolphins and the Lennar Foundation to launch a successful Certificate Program in Construction Trades, as well as Venture Miami’s STEM Scholarship Program, which provides free tuition to high school graduates of need residing in the City of Miami who are accepted to the university to pursue a degree in a STEM field. After FMU's accreditation status was placed on probation, Hardrick worked to ensure that the university made improvements and remained in good standing.

In 2022, under Hardrick's tenure, the university unveiled plans to create an on-campus Technology and Innovation Hub partnership with Ted Lucas of Slip-n-Slide Records and TechNolij Inc. and The City of Miami, the tech hub helps to ensure students are proficient in the latest technology and prepared for cutting edge career paths beyond school. Florida Memorial also launched the Innovation, Technology, Entertainment (ITE), and Esports Program, with multiple tracks for students interested in Esports, financial technology, and entrepreneurship.