Morgan State Receives $1.5M Acceleration Grant Targeting Student Success

Morgan State University has been awarded a $1.5 million Acceleration Grant from the National Institute for Student Success.

The institute collaborates with colleges and universities to identify obstacles to degree completion and implement proven solutions for student success. Its grant includes funding to support partnerships with Morgan State, North Carolina Central University, and Kennesaw State University over the next three years to implement recommendations with formal coaching support.

The grant is expected to serve the Morgan State’s Division of Enrollment Management and Student Success, which provides support to guide students through enrollment and academic processes like managing financial aid and academic advisement. Funds will target policies and practices that help improve student retention and graduation rates such as standardizing academic advising systems and protocols.

“With the recent funding, the university aims to take a holistic approach to address student needs,” said Dr. Ryan Maltese, associate vice president for Student Success and Retention at Morgan State. “This will involve providing different levels of support throughout the academic journey, ensuring a positive experience and successful outcome leading to graduation."

The Acceleration Grant partnerships aim to significantly enhance the universities' efforts to build capacity in identifying and addressing internal structural and institutional barriers that hinder student success.

“Students perform at their best when they can fully engage in the learning environment without the distractions that hinder their focus,” said Dr. Kara Turner, senior vice president of enrollment management and student success at Morgan State. “Faculty and administrators must be more agile and flexible in addressing the complex needs of our students. Recognizing the various challenges they may face allows us, as academic leaders, to better support them throughout their time at the university.”