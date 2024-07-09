Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Morgan State Receives $1.5M Acceleration Grant Targeting Student Success

Johnny Jackson
Jul 9, 2024

Morgan State University has been awarded a $1.5 million Acceleration Grant from the National Institute for Student Success.

Dr. Kara TurnerDr. Kara TurnerThe institute collaborates with colleges and universities to identify obstacles to degree completion and implement proven solutions for student success. Its grant includes funding to support partnerships with Morgan State, North Carolina Central University, and Kennesaw State University over the next three years to implement recommendations with formal coaching support.

The grant is expected to serve the Morgan State’s Division of Enrollment Management and Student Success, which provides support to guide students through enrollment and academic processes like managing financial aid and academic advisement. Funds will target policies and practices that help improve student retention and graduation rates such as standardizing academic advising systems and protocols.

“With the recent funding, the university aims to take a holistic approach to address student needs,” said Dr. Ryan Maltese, associate vice president for Student Success and Retention at Morgan State. “This will involve providing different levels of support throughout the academic journey, ensuring a positive experience and successful outcome leading to graduation."

The Acceleration Grant partnerships aim to significantly enhance the universities' efforts to build capacity in identifying and addressing internal structural and institutional barriers that hinder student success.

“Students perform at their best when they can fully engage in the learning environment without the distractions that hinder their focus,” said Dr. Kara Turner, senior vice president of enrollment management and student success at Morgan State. “Faculty and administrators must be more agile and flexible in addressing the complex needs of our students. Recognizing the various challenges they may face allows us, as academic leaders, to better support them throughout their time at the university.”

Suggested for You
Cheyney University
HBCUs
Cheyney University Comes Off Probation
Dr. Rochelle Ford
Leadership & Policy
More Presidential Vacancies at HBCUs
0925 Gb At Jpg
HBCUs
North Carolina A&T Receives $20M Gift from Anonymous Donor
Dr. Leslie N. Pollard
Leadership & Policy
Pollard to Receive Dr. Dorothy C. Yancy Vanguard Award
Related Stories
774e11665dbbab3ed146dba29c52e990 (1)
HBCUs
Once-Troubled Knoxville College to Reapply for Accreditation
Cheyney University
HBCUs
Cheyney University Comes Off Probation
Dr. Jaffus Hardrick
HBCUs
Hardrick Steps Down as Florida Memorial President
0925 Gb At Jpg
HBCUs
North Carolina A&T Receives $20M Gift from Anonymous Donor
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Image Management Specialist/UKHC
University of Kentucky
Court Reporting Full-Time Instructor
West Valley-Mission Community College District
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers