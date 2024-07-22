Saint Augustine’s University Reinstated as SACSCOC Member

An arbitration committee appointed by The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has reversed a decision to strip Saint Augustine’s University (SAU), a historically Black university in Raleigh, North Carolina, of its membership.

“This reinstatement acknowledges SAU’s relentless dedication to upholding academic standards and ensuring a thriving educational environment for our students,” said SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess. “We are resolute in our mission to overcome challenges and emerge stronger than ever.”

The arbitration committee’s decision overturns the ruling of the February Appeals Committee and the decision made in December 2023 by the SACSCOC Board of Trustees to remove SAU from its membership.

Notwithstanding, the university remains under the sanction of Probation for Cause. But it has the opportunity to resolve issues of non-compliance related to financial resources and oversight.

“The SACSCOC arbitration committee’s decision serves as a pivotal moment for SAU’s redemption and renewal,” said Brian Boulware, chairman of the SAU Board of Trustees. “The unanimous reversal by the arbitration committee rightfully corrects the injustice inflicted upon SAU by SACSCOC’s initial ruling and underscores the university’s steadfast commitment to excellence and growth.”