Paul Quinn College has received a $20 million gift from an anonymous donor.

“The impact of this gift on our institution and our students, staff, faculty, and alumni cannot be overstated,” said Paul Quinn President Dr. Michael J. Sorrell.

The private, faith-based, four-year, liberal arts-inspired institution was founded in 1872 by a group of African Methodist Episcopal Church preachers in Austin, Texas. It is known as the creator of the Urban Work College model and only minority-serving, federally recognized Work College in America.

The anonymous gift is expected to serve multiple investments at the 152-year-old college, such as expanding scholarship support for students and establishing an endowed Faculty Chair for the Banking & Finance Program. It will expand the Office of Development and support for the Every Quinnite is an Entrepreneur Program.

The donation also will increase the Paul Quinn’s endowment, bolster its Fundraising & Philanthropy Program, help fund the upkeep and maintenance of the college’s physical plant, and enhance its outdoor collaborative learning spaces.

“This moment belongs to every Quinnite who toiled in the vineyard hoping and praying that a moment like this one would come,” said Sorrell. “We will be eternally grateful to the donors who made this possible. We will never forget them or their faith in our work.”