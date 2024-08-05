Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Pennsylvania Increases Higher Ed Budget for 2024-25

Johnny Jackson
Aug 5, 2024

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania will be a benefactor of an historic increase in basic education funding in the state.

Governor Josh ShapiroGovernor Josh ShapiroThe historically Black university is set to receive an additional $992,500 for Fiscal Year 2024-25 to total state appropriations above $21.7 million for the year. The increase is part of the largest increase in basic education funding in the state’s history at nearly $1.1 billion.

“We’re developing a new vision for higher education — one focused on competitiveness and workforce development and grounded in access and affordability,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro. “That vision places an emphasis on Pennsylvania’s HBCUs — like Cheyney — so they can continue to open doors to opportunity for Pennsylvania students for generations to come.”

Some $900 million is proposed as a first-year adequacy investment with the remaining $200 million distributed through the Basic Education Funding Formula. The budget also includes a $50 million increase for special education funding.

For higher education, the budget comprises $120 million in increased funding for scholarships and grants, $20 million for student teacher stipends, a $15.7 million (6%) increase for community colleges, and a $35.1 million (6%) increase for Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education schools.

The budget also creates a new state board of higher education to coordinate every sector of higher education in the state and use student-level data to determine what is working and what is not.

