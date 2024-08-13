Senior Leadership Shakeup at FAMU

Florida A&M University Interim President Dr. Timothy L. Beard has announced changes on the horizon for the embattled institution.

Beard wrote in a letter to some members of FAMU’s senior leadership team that changes in personnel would be necessary for the university to move forward more effectively. This he surmised from consultation with the Board of Trustees, the past university president, and his own observations.

The announcement follows a tumultuous summer for FAMU, where at least two other leaders — then-President Dr. Larry Robinson and Dr. Shawnta Friday-Stroud, the former vice president for university advancement and executive director of the FAMU Foundation — resigned their leadership following the alleged mishandling of a dubious $237 million donation that came to light in May.

Beard has planned to terminate several key cabinet-level positions, including the chief operating officer, provost, general counsel, athletic director, chief of staff, communications director.

In the letter, the acting president requested their resignations effective Aug. 13.

“This decision was not made lightly and is rooted in a commitment to ensuring that our University is positioned for future success and growth,” said Beard, who reiterated that his request was not a reflection of individual contributions or dedication. “However, at this time, we believe that new leadership is essential for the University to achieve its long-term goals.”