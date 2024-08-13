Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Senior Leadership Shakeup at FAMU

Johnny Jackson
Aug 13, 2024

Florida A&M University Interim President Dr. Timothy L. Beard has announced changes on the horizon for the embattled institution.

Dr. Timothy L. BeardDr. Timothy L. BeardBeard wrote in a letter to some members of FAMU’s senior leadership team that changes in personnel would be necessary for the university to move forward more effectively. This he surmised from consultation with the Board of Trustees, the past university president, and his own observations.

The announcement follows a tumultuous summer for FAMU, where at least two other leaders — then-President Dr. Larry Robinson and Dr. Shawnta Friday-Stroud, the former vice president for university advancement and executive director of the FAMU Foundation — resigned their leadership following the alleged mishandling of a dubious $237 million donation that came to light in May.

 Beard has planned to terminate several key cabinet-level positions, including the chief operating officer, provost, general counsel, athletic director, chief of staff, communications director.

In the letter, the acting president requested their resignations effective Aug. 13.

“This decision was not made lightly and is rooted in a commitment to ensuring that our University is positioned for future success and growth,” said Beard, who reiterated that his request was not a reflection of individual contributions or dedication. “However, at this time, we believe that new leadership is essential for the University to achieve its long-term goals.”

Suggested for You
The inaugural class of the Sacramento State Black Honors College, shown here along with campus and national leaders, was introduced at a ceremony marking the opening of the new first-of-its-kind education initiative.
Students
Sacramento State Kicks Off Black Honors College
Florida A&M University
Reports & Data
Final Report on Dubious FAMU Gift Recommends Policy Changes
Graves Hall at Morehouse College
HBCUs
Morehouse Gifted Anonymous $20M Supporting New Professorships
Dsc 6665 1 Scaled
HBCUs
Clark Atlanta Response to ‘Saved My College’ Trump Rally Comment
Related Stories
Dr. Miguel Cardona
HBCUs
HBCU Scholars Program Celebrates 10 Years with 2024 Cohort
Dr. Leonard Williams, the director and professor of food safety and microbiology at N.C. A&T Center for Excellence in Post-Harvest Technologies, is working on developing an all-natural, antiviral disinfectant with promising results in controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2.
HBCUs
Boldly Future Forward
College Students
HBCUs
Report Highlights Cost Burdens for HBCU Families
Graves Hall at Morehouse College
HBCUs
Morehouse Gifted Anonymous $20M Supporting New Professorships
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Vice President for Financial Services and Operations
Prince George's Community College
Tenure-track appointment: Thelma Finlayson Chair in Biological Control
Simon Fraser Univ
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Assistant Professor, School of Law
Wake Forest University
IT Systems Administrator
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers