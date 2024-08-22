Foundation Gives $6.5M To Refurbish Fields at HBCUs in Georgia, Alabama

Albany State University in Georgia is one of four historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) that will showcase newly refurbished football fields this fall.

The university used its share of more than $6.5 million in grants from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to replace its natural grass football and soccer field at Albany State University Coliseum with turf.

The HBCU Invitational Field Refurbishment Program — funded by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and supported by the NFL Foundation — is designed to improve field quality, safety, and accessibility for students and local community groups serving youth through football.

Program grants also were awarded to: Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, to replace the current turf at Panther Stadium; Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama, to convert the natural grass at its practice facility to turf; and Savannah State University in Georgia, to replace the turf at the current football and soccer field at Ted Wright Stadium. The Land Tek Group, Inc. managed construction using local contractors engaged by the universities.

“Arthur Blank and his Family Foundation recognize and prioritize community impact through sport, and supporting these historical institutions is a natural extension of our values,” said AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO Rich McKay. “We are honored to partner with LISC, the NFL Foundation and these universities to enhance the playing surfaces, with the shared goal of creating more opportunities for the students and surrounding communities alike.”