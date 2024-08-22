Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Foundation Gives $6.5M To Refurbish Fields at HBCUs in Georgia, Alabama

Johnny Jackson
Aug 22, 2024

Albany State University in Georgia is one of four historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) that will showcase newly refurbished football fields this fall.

Rich McKayRich McKayThe university used its share of more than $6.5 million in grants from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to replace its natural grass football and soccer field at Albany State University Coliseum with turf.

The HBCU Invitational Field Refurbishment Program — funded by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and supported by the NFL Foundation — is designed to improve field quality, safety, and accessibility for students and local community groups serving youth through football.

Program grants also were awarded to: Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, to replace the current turf at Panther Stadium; Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama, to convert the natural grass at its practice facility to turf; and Savannah State University in Georgia, to replace the turf at the current football and soccer field at Ted Wright Stadium. The Land Tek Group, Inc. managed construction using local contractors engaged by the universities.

“Arthur Blank and his Family Foundation recognize and prioritize community impact through sport, and supporting these historical institutions is a natural extension of our values,” said AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO Rich McKay. “We are honored to partner with LISC, the NFL Foundation and these universities to enhance the playing surfaces, with the shared goal of creating more opportunities for the students and surrounding communities alike.”

Suggested for You
Morehouse College is a partner institution in the United Negro College Fund's Project ACCLAIM (Accelerating Learning in Asset Investment Management).
HBCUs
Adage Capital Gifts $10M to Launch UNCF’s Project ACCLAIM
Saint Augustine’s University
Students
Saint Augustine’s Delays Student Move-in, Classes
Dr. Timothy L. Beard
HBCUs
Senior Leadership Shakeup at FAMU
The inaugural class of the Sacramento State Black Honors College, shown here along with campus and national leaders, was introduced at a ceremony marking the opening of the new first-of-its-kind education initiative.
Students
Sacramento State Kicks Off Black Honors College
Related Stories
Morehouse College is a partner institution in the United Negro College Fund's Project ACCLAIM (Accelerating Learning in Asset Investment Management).
HBCUs
Adage Capital Gifts $10M to Launch UNCF’s Project ACCLAIM
Dr. Valerie Kinloch
HBCUs
A New Era of Excellence
Dr. Timothy L. Beard
HBCUs
Senior Leadership Shakeup at FAMU
Dr. Miguel Cardona
HBCUs
HBCU Scholars Program Celebrates 10 Years with 2024 Cohort
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Administrative Assistant - Behavior & Social Sciences
Tarrant County College District
Provosts STEM Postdoctoral Fellowships for Diversity, Inclusion, and Impact
Brown University - Provost Office
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Assistant to the Vice Provost for Academic Affairs & Dean of Interdisciplinary Studies
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers