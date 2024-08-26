Report Identifies Decline in Black Male HBCU Enrollment

American Institute for Boys and Men Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) experienced a drastic decline in Black student enrollment during the decade between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report from the non-partisan research group, American Institute for Boys and Men (AIBM).

“HBCUs at a Crossroads: Addressing the Decline in Black Male Enrollment” is analyzed data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System regarding Black male enrollment at HBCUs. AIBM research and program analyst DJ Windsor co-authored the report with AIBM President Richard Reeves.

They uncovered data revealing that HBCUs experienced an overall enrollment decline of 11% from 2010, consistent with trends seen across all colleges and universities. However, the decline in Black male enrollment is more pronounced at 25% compared to 22% across all institutions.

American Institute for Boys and Men While Black males accounted for 38% of students at HBCUs in 1976, they now represent only 26% (which is also fewer in number compared to 1976), according to the report. Notwithstanding, the steady increase in non-Black students — now up to 26% of HBCU enrollments — has offset Black male declines.

The report suggests that the decline in Black male students is influenced by factors such as inadequate K-12 preparation, a lack of Black male teachers, and financial barriers both individually and institutionally.

“HBCUs are uniquely positioned to address the specific needs of Black students, offering an environment that not only supports academic achievement but also promotes mental health, social mobility, and economic empowerment,” the authors of the report wrote, citing "The Paradox of HBCU Graduation Rates.” It indicates that, after controlling for student preparedness, institutional financial health, instructional spending, and other institutional factors, the graduation rate for Black students at HBCUs is 10 percentage points higher than those at non-HBCUs.

The authors recommend that addressing the issues through interventions and expanded funding may reverse the declining trend and increase the opportunities for Black men at HBCUs.

“Targeted interventions in K-12 education in Black communities, increasing the representation of Black male teachers, and expanding funding opportunities for HBCUs and their potential students could all help increase Black male enrollment,” they said. “Reforms in these critical areas could help HBCUs realize their full potential in supporting the educational and economic advancement of Black men.”