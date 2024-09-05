Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Upcoming HBCU Week Conference to Feature Career, Recruitment Fair

Johnny Jackson
Sep 5, 2024

The 2024 Annual National HBCU Week Conference is Sept. 15-19.The 2024 Annual National HBCU Week Conference is Sept. 15-19.White HouseThe 2024 Annual National HBCU Week Conference will commence Sept. 15-19 in Philadelphia.

The conference, themed “Raising the Bar: Where Excellence and Opportunity Meet,” is part of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The annual convening seeks to identify and target tangible opportunities to connect federal and private resources to HBCU communities.

Organizers reported that a message was sent in error earlier this week notifying individuals that the event had been canceled. They said the conference is still set to take place at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown in Pennsylvania.

The conference will feature the Sixth Annual Career and Recruitment Fair on Sept. 15. It will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the HBCU Scholar Program. The schedule also includes a federal agency ‘meet and greet’ and more than 50 sessions and workshops.

The registration window for the conference has closed but organizers have created a wait list for those who are not registered but are interested in attending.

If you are attending, please be sure to stop by the Diverse booth and say hello.

