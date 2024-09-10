Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Meharry Medical College Gifted $20M to Support Programs, Scholarships

Johnny Jackson
Sep 10, 2024

Dr. Juan McGruderDr. Juan McGruderA $20 million gift to Meharry Medical College is expected to enhance the college's mission to serve underserved populations and cultivate the next generation of health care providers and researchers.

The gift by an anonymous donor will be used on programmatic and scholarship support at the historically Black medical school.

"This gift is a testament to the importance of Meharry’s mission to improve health care and health equity for people in Nashville and around the globe,” said Dr. Juan McGruder, senior vice president of institutional advancement at Meharry. “We are deeply thankful to this donor, and all the donors to Meharry, who recognize the critical role our college plays in the lives and livelihood of generations to come.”

The donation will allow the college to continue strengthening our educational programs and financially assisting more students who wish to attend Meharry with the goal of providing care to those who need it the most, said Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James E.K. Hildreth.

“The effects of this gift will extend far beyond our campus, touching the lives of countless individuals and families worldwide,” said Hildreth.

The gift is expected to help the college broaden its educational offerings and encourage students to champion improved health outcomes for all.


