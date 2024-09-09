N.C. A&T Enrollment Tops 14,311

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University received more than 47,000 undergraduate and graduate applications for admission this fall, resulting in a 3% increase in enrollment this year over last year.

“As we watch that trend continue to play out, it’s clear that North Carolina A&T stands for something special in the higher education marketplace – a place of academic excellence where education is delivered at an affordable price, an exponential university with a disproportionately large impact on African American representation in the global knowledge economy and a campus culture that is absolutely second to none,” said Chancellor Dr. James R. Martin II.

North Carolina A&T, an historically Black university, enrolled 14,311 this fall. The university has experienced an annual increase since 2013, when 10,561 students enrolled.

While final enrollment figures haven’t been released for all campuses nationwide, the North Carolina A&T student body appears to be the largest ever enrolled at an HBCU. If that claim holds, it would be the third year in a row that the university has set a national record for HBCUs.

The university enrolled enrolled 3,432 new undergraduates this fall, including 2,735 first-year students and 696 transfer students. Officials noted the school’s incoming class has an average GPA of 3.73 — and 3.91 for out-of-state students.

Its total graduate enrollment is at an all-time high of 1,814 with a new graduate program enrollment of 701, including 596 new master’s students and 105 new doctoral students. Students taking a mix of courses grew by 550 to a total of 7,698, while online-only learners crested above 1,700 for the first time, up by nearly 5.5% over last year.