Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

United Negro College Fund's Economic Impact Report Highlights the Contributions of HBCUs

Walter Hudson
Sep 12, 2024

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) released its 2024 HBCU Economic Impact Report, detailing how historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have been drivers for social mobility and economic growth throughout the nation. 

The report, "Transforming Futures: The Economic Engines of HBCUs", commissioned by UNCF’s Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute (FDPRI), is a comprehensive, data-driven analysis pointing out that HBCUs generate $16.5 billion in direct economic impact nationally.

Oip (5)

“As UNCF observes its 80th anniversary, one of the highlights of our yearlong celebration is the release of the sequel to our groundbreaking 2017 report," said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF. "This report reaffirms what we have always known about the resilience of HBCUs: despite a deadly pandemic, social unrest caused by the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and the economic uncertainties of the past seven years, HBCUs continue to do more with less—not only in preparing the next generation of leaders but also in contributing to our nation's economic impact."

Dr. Nadrea R. Njoku, assistant vice president, Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute at UNCF, said that the report "not only underscores the substantial economic benefits generated by HBCUs but also contextualizes the broader challenges they have faced over the past three years, including the far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the threats of violence that have been levied against many of these institutions.”


 

 

Suggested for You
Morgan State Tyler Hall
HBCUs
Morgan State Receives $20.9M Grant for Research on Urban Health Disparities
Meharry Medical College
HBCUs
Meharry Medical College Gifted $20M to Support Programs, Scholarships
Morehouse College in Atlanta was founded in 1867. It is one of dozens of historically Black colleges and universities recognized during National HBCU Week activities.
HBCUs
Upcoming HBCU Week Conference to Feature Career, Recruitment Fair
Albany State University has a newly refurbished football field thanks to a grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.
HBCUs
Foundation Gives $6.5M To Refurbish Fields at HBCUs in Georgia, Alabama
Related Stories
Morgan State Tyler Hall
HBCUs
Morgan State Receives $20.9M Grant for Research on Urban Health Disparities
Meharry Medical College
HBCUs
Meharry Medical College Gifted $20M to Support Programs, Scholarships
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
HBCUs
N.C. A&T Enrollment Tops 14,311
Morehouse College in Atlanta was founded in 1867. It is one of dozens of historically Black colleges and universities recognized during National HBCU Week activities.
HBCUs
Upcoming HBCU Week Conference to Feature Career, Recruitment Fair
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Vice President of Administrative Services
State Center Community College District
Research Assistant, Associate, or Professor in Endocrinology
University of Kentucky
Vice President for Financial Services and Operations
Prince George's Community College
Open-Rank Tenure Track Faculty - Clinical Mental Health Counseling
The University of Iowa College of Education
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Instructor of Mathematics, Open Rank
Nyu Abu Dhabi
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers