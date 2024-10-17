Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Kresge Foundation Commits $2 Million to Support Detroit Students who Plan to Attend an HBCU

Walter Hudson
Oct 17, 2024

The Kresge Foundation has created two permanent $1 million endowment funds to support Detroit Public School graduates pursuing education at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The funds will be managed by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and Kresge will provide an additional challenge grant of $500,000 to each of the national organization if they raise matching funds.Tmcf Ceo Impact Awards 10 8 24 1024x768

“We wanted to create a Detroit HBCU Fund, not a Kresge HBCU fund, to encourage other donors to come forward to recognize the importance HBCUs play in our community,” said Rip Rapson, CEO of The Kresge Foundation, who was recently honored by TMCF. “All told, we hope to provide at least $3 million in funding to support Detroiters to go to HBCUs. We hope other foundations, corporations and individuals will join us in making these donations.”

Kresge has a long history of investing in HBCUs, said Bill Moss, managing director of the foundation’s education program and a member of President Biden’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs. “HBCUs elevate students from lower-income backgrounds to higher post-graduate incomes at nearly double the rate of predominantly white institutions,” he said. “The endowments and additional challenge grants announced today will generate more funding to support Detroit students with meaningful scholarships to attend their preferred colleges and ultimately produce more Detroit success stories.”

Since its founding in 1924, Kresge has made more than 60 grants to strengthen HBCUs, exceeding $75 million.

Suggested for You
John Pierre
Leadership & Policy
Forging Strategic Partnerships
Oip (5)
HBCUs
United Negro College Fund's Economic Impact Report Highlights the Contributions of HBCUs
Morgan State Tyler Hall
HBCUs
Morgan State Receives $20.9M Grant for Research on Urban Health Disparities
Meharry Medical College
HBCUs
Meharry Medical College Gifted $20M to Support Programs, Scholarships
Related Stories
Ally Moguls In Making Winning Teams 2024
HBCUs
Philander Smith and Southern University Win Annual Moguls in the Making Entrepreneurial Pitch Competition
Download (25)
HBCUs
A Call to Invest in Digital Infrastructure, Instead of Expecting HBCUs to Do More with Less
Oip (5)
HBCUs
United Negro College Fund's Economic Impact Report Highlights the Contributions of HBCUs
Morgan State Tyler Hall
HBCUs
Morgan State Receives $20.9M Grant for Research on Urban Health Disparities
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Vice President for Financial Services and Operations
Prince George's Community College
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership and Policy
Hofstra University
Assistant/Associate Professor - Communication, Journalism and Media
Shippensburg University
Faculty Jobs In Biomedical and Health Sciences (M-PACT)
M-PACT University of Michigan
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers