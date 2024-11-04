Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Lester McCorn Selected to Lead Paine College

Walter Hudson
Nov 4, 2024

Dr. Lester McCorn, who led Clinton College in South Carolina for the past 7 years, has been named the new president of Paine College in Augusta, Georgia. Both institutions are historically Black colleges and universities.Lester Mc Corn4web

McCorn is scheduled to take the helm of Paine College in January. While at the helm of Clinton College, he has helped the institution secure millions of dollars in grants for new programming and presided over the transition of the school from a a two-year school to a four- year college.

“Dr. McCorn is a proven leader who has demonstrated a clear and concise vision for institutional change, while identifying and executing a comprehensive plan designed to achieve successful student outcomes,” said Michael Thurmond, Chairman of the Paine College Board of Trustees.

McCorn said that he is looking forward to helping to grow Paine College,.

“Connecting Paine College's historic past with a strategic vision for the future will catapult this institution into unparalleled prominence in American higher education,” he said. “I relish the opportunity to collaborate with Paine College's trustees, administrators, alumni, students, faculty, stakeholders, and civic and business leaders to realize our vision for higher education excellence."

