Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Fire Destroys Historic Building at Knoxville College

Nov 5, 2024

A 126-year-old building at Knoxville College (KC) was destroyed after a fire broke out at the vacant historically Black college on Monday evening.Oif

Elnathan Hall was an administrative building on campus but largely remained empty for several decades after the university lost its accreditation and largely closed its doors.

The Knoxville Fire Department's investigation unit said that it is searching for the cause of the fire.

Founded by the Presbyterian Church in 1875, Knoxville College lost its accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) in 1997, and the college has struggled financially, and student enrollment began to decline to the point that only 11 students were enrolled at the time of the school’s closing in May 2015.

In August, the college applied for accreditation with the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, another accrediting body. They found at least 23 compliance violations by the school such as not reporting current student enrollment numbers, leadership confusion and financial concerns, including a mounting debt of 400,000. 

Suggested for You
Tmcf Ceo Impact Awards 10 8 24 1024x768
HBCUs
Kresge Foundation Commits $2 Million to Support Detroit Students who Plan to Attend an HBCU
John Pierre
Leadership & Policy
Forging Strategic Partnerships
Oip (5)
HBCUs
United Negro College Fund's Economic Impact Report Highlights the Contributions of HBCUs
Morgan State Tyler Hall
HBCUs
Morgan State Receives $20.9M Grant for Research on Urban Health Disparities
Related Stories
Lester Mc Corn4web
HBCUs
Dr. Lester McCorn Selected to Lead Paine College
Dr. Michael Lomax, president and CEO of United Negro College Fund (UNCF), presents award to Maryland Governor Wes Moore.
HBCUs
UNCF Honors Maryland Governor Wes Moore
Dreamstime Xxl 178793522 Scaled
HBCUs
UNCF, TMCF Launch HBCU Voter Turnout Campaigns
D37df4 20200304 History Of Hbcus
HBCUs
Report: HBCU Humanities Programs Show Resilience Amid National Decline
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Cohort hiring for STEM (including Social & Behavioral Sciences) Faculty
Massachusetts State Universities AGEP Alliance
Open Rank Lecturer Positions, Kelley School of Business (Communication Skills)
Kelley School of Business-Bloomington
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Associate Vice Chancellor, Networks and Client Services
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Chair and Professor
Georgia State University - Andrew Young School
Construction & Energy Management (CEM) - Associate Instructor
Cabrillo College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers