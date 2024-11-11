Gunfire Kills One and Injures Others at Tuskegee University's Homecoming

Gunshots rang out on the Alabama campus of Tuskegee University over the weekend, leaving one man dead and at least 16 other people injured.

The incident took place during homecoming weekend. La'Tavion Johnson, of Troy, Alabama, who was not a student at the historically Black university, was killed. Jaquez Myrick, 25, of Montgomery, was arrested.

The university cancelled classes on Monday and Tuesday and university officials said that Tuskegee President Dr. Mark A. Brown will schedule town hall meetings with students, faculty and staff.