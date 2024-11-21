Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Spelman College President Steps Down from Post

Nov 21, 2024

Dr. Helene Gayle, who was named Spelman College’s 11th college president in 2022, has announced that she will not return to the presidency after her personal leave expires.

Gayle, a trained epidemiologist who previously served as CEO of the Chicago Community Trust before taking the helm of the all-Black women’s college in Atlanta,

Gayle took a personal leave of absence from the school last month. Roz Brewer, who chaired Spelman’s board of trustees for 12 years, was appointed interim president. Brewer, who previously served as president and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, chief operating officer of Starbucks and CEO of Sam’s Club, will continue to lead the institution on an interim basis.

"Spelman College will continue to prosper and thrive under the leadership of Interim President Roz Brewer, C’84, as the Board works to finalize the path forward for identifying and selecting our next president," read a statement from the university.

 

 

Suggested for You
Tuskegee
HBCUs
Tuskegee Increase Campus Security in Wake of Mass Shooting
Th (6)
HBCUs
Gunfire Kills One and Injures Others at Tuskegee University's Homecoming
Tmcf Ceo Impact Awards 10 8 24 1024x768
HBCUs
Kresge Foundation Commits $2 Million to Support Detroit Students who Plan to Attend an HBCU
John Pierre
Leadership & Policy
Forging Strategic Partnerships
Related Stories
Tuskegee
HBCUs
Tuskegee Increase Campus Security in Wake of Mass Shooting
Th (6)
HBCUs
Gunfire Kills One and Injures Others at Tuskegee University's Homecoming
Oif
HBCUs
Fire Destroys Historic Building at Knoxville College
Lester Mc Corn4web
HBCUs
Dr. Lester McCorn Selected to Lead Paine College
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Grant Administrator III - Community Based Research Institute
Florida International University
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Associate or Full Professor /Stanford University Department of Bioengineering and Arc Institute
Stanford University, Department of Bioengineering
Assistant Professor of Statistics & Data Science
CMU Statistics
Director of University Events and Community Projects
Texas Christian University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers