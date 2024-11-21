Spelman College President Steps Down from Post

Dr. Helene Gayle, who was named Spelman College’s 11th college president in 2022, has announced that she will not return to the presidency after her personal leave expires.

Gayle, a trained epidemiologist who previously served as CEO of the Chicago Community Trust before taking the helm of the all-Black women’s college in Atlanta,

Gayle took a personal leave of absence from the school last month. Roz Brewer, who chaired Spelman’s board of trustees for 12 years, was appointed interim president. Brewer, who previously served as president and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, chief operating officer of Starbucks and CEO of Sam’s Club, will continue to lead the institution on an interim basis.

"Spelman College will continue to prosper and thrive under the leadership of Interim President Roz Brewer, C’84, as the Board works to finalize the path forward for identifying and selecting our next president," read a statement from the university.