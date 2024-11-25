Saint Augustine’s University Cuts Half of Employees to Prepare for Accreditation Review

Saint Augustine’s University—a historically Black college and university in North Carolina—has announced plans to cut half of its employees as administrators, amid financial challenges.

The move comes after the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) voted to remove SAU from membership after two years of warnings because of its financial status. After being denied in their appeal hearing in February, the SACSCOC arbitration committee reversed the decision in July and reinstated SAU’s accreditation to probation for good cause. A team from SACSCOC visited SAU last month for a follow-up, and the board will vote on the next step regarding SAU in December.

“The momentum we are building is promising. While difficult, we acknowledge the seriousness of our financial challenges, and these measures are crucial for our long-term sustainability,” said Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess. “We are committed to transforming SAU into a financially stable institution that prioritizes the success of our students and stakeholders. Our ongoing efforts to stabilize the financial condition of Saint Augustine’s University are now showing tangible results—our community is responding positively, and we are excited about our future. Together, we will work diligently to rebuild our foundation.”

According to university officials, the institution has reduced its expenses by approximately $17 million this fiscal year compared to 2023.

The cuts include 67 staff positions, 37 full-time faculty positions and 32 adjunct faculty positions. SAU also discontinued several under-enrolled programs.

“As stewards of this institution, our focus is on its long-term sustainability through shared governance,” said Hadley Evans, Jr., the vice-chairman of the SAU Board of Trustees and chair of the finance committee. “While we recognize the seriousness of these financial adjustments, these decisions are essential for safeguarding the future of Saint Augustine’s University and the students we serve.”