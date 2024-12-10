Saint Augustine's University Will Appeal After Board Votes to Remove Accreditation

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) Board voted over the weekend to remove Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) from membership, following its annual meeting in Austin, Texas.

The private historically Black university in Raleigh, N.C., vowed to appeal the decision. While the appeal is underway, the university will remain accredited until the final decision of the appeals committee and, if necessary, an arbitration panel, weighs in on the matter. SAU’s December 2024 and May 2025 graduates will receive degrees from an accredited institution.

SACSCOC found that SAU resolved all issues except those related to finances. SACSCOC’s policies will allow Saint Augustine’s University to submit additional financial information to an appeals committee in February 2025. Saint Augustine’s University will clear all sanctions if all concerns are satisfied.

“SACSCOC could only consider information SAU presented as of November 18, 2024. Saint Augustine’s University has made significant progress even since that date, including finalizing the $70 Million deal with 50 plus 1 Sports. The SACSCOC Board could not consider that information on Saturday during our hearing. Still, we look forward to providing that evidence during our February appeals hearing, along with other information that will definitively resolve all the remaining areas of concern,” said Dr. Marcus Burgess, President of Saint Augustine’s University. “While this may seem like a disappointing decision, we view this as an encouraging outcome that acknowledges our progress, and we are excited about the opportunity the Appeal affords us. This opportunity to prove that SAU is now a stronger and more financially healthy institution will bring confidence to our stakeholders and partners, ensuring them that SAU remains a cornerstone of opportunity and innovation for our students and the Raleigh community.”