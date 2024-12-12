Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Interim President at Tennessee State University Resigns from Post

Walter Hudson
Dec 12, 2024

The interim president of Tennessee State University abruptly resigned from his post earlier this week. 

"This decision is not made lightly," Dr. Ronald A. Johnson wrote to TSU students, faculty and staff. "It has become apparent that there is a fundamental difference of perspective with the board on how best to move this institution forward."Dr. Ronald A. JohnsonDr. Ronald A. Johnson

His last day is Friday, Dec. 13.

Johnson was appointed to lead the historically Black university in Tennessee following the retirement of Dr. Glenda Glover. The university has faced numerous fiscal challenges and officials warned that the school faced a $46 million deficit. The university recently laid off more than 100 employees and admitted that it was facing a difficult time meeting payroll.

“As the appointed Board of Trustees for Tennessee State University, our job is to ensure the future strength of the school through thoughtful and decisive governance,” said TSU board chair Dakasha Winton. “In service of this commitment, and as board chair, I spoke with interim president Dr. Johnson on Tuesday about separating from the university. He has chosen to resign and tendered his resignation this afternoon. The board looks forward to our meeting on Friday at 8 a.m. to discuss the appointment of an interim president.”

The trusted source for all job seekers