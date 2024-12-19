Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Philanthropist Donates $2 Million to HBCU Founded by his Great-Grandfather

Walter Hudson
Dec 19, 2024

 

The great-grandson of Reverend Charles Allen Stillmanthe founder of Stillman College—a  historically Black institution in Alabama founded in 1876, has made a $2 million donation to the college.

Dr. Charles M. Stillman, and his wife Susan, made the gift to support scholarships, faculty development, academic programs, and campus improvements. The endowment’s growth will help Stillman College maintain its competitive edge and expand opportunities for students to thrive academically and professionally.Stillman Signage 800 2

“We are deeply honored by this extraordinary demonstration of faith in Stillman College’s mission. Dr. Charles M. Stillman’s legacy is not only one of familial ties but also of visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the values upon which this institution was founded,” said Stillman’s President Dr. Yolanda W. Page. “This generous gift is a testament to the enduring legacy of the Stillman family and its belief in the power of education to transform lives.”

Dr. Charles M. Stillman, who lives in Seattle, Washington and was a longtime member of the college’s Board of Trustees and served for two terms as chairman of the board, said that he remains committed to the college’s mission: 

“Stillman College represents the ideals and aspirations my great-grandfather envisioned when he founded this institution nearly 150 years ago,” he said. “My wife and I are honored to play a role in securing its future and ensuring that generations of students continue to benefit from the transformative power of a Stillman education.”

