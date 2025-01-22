Coppin State University: A Renaissance of Purpose and Progress

In the heart of Baltimore, a remarkable transformation is taking place at Coppin State University under the visionary leadership of President Dr. Anthony Jenkins. Since taking the helm in 2020, Jenkins has orchestrated a data-driven renaissance that has revolutionized student success rates and institutional effectiveness.

The numbers tell a compelling story of transformation for the historically Black college and university (HBCU). When Jenkins arrived, the university faced a challenging 52 percent retention rate. Rather than accepting this as inevitable, his administration launched a comprehensive analysis of student data, policies, and practices. This methodical approach involved mapping out every step of the student journey from enrollment to graduation, identifying bottlenecks, and implementing strategic solutions.

“We’ve been able to move our retention to 74 percent, which puts us above the state average in Maryland for public institutions and puts us within the national average for public institutions,” says Jenkins. “We’ve been very intentional about using predictive analytics to ensure that we identify early on some of the challenges that students are having and how we address some of those challenges.”

Central to this national transformation is the innovative Eagle Achievement Center, a comprehensive student success hub located in the school’s library that provides integrated academic support, career guidance, and personal development resources. The center serves as a one-stop destination where students can access tutoring, academic advising, career counseling, and various support services designed to help them navigate their academic journey successfully.

The introduction of the Fannie Jackson Coppin Scholars program has been another game-changer in student success. Named after the institution’s namesake, a pioneering African American educator, the program provides comprehensive support and resources to high-achieving students. This initiative not only honors Coppin’s legacy but also creates a pipeline of excellence that strengthens the university’s academic culture.

By taking a careful look at course offerings and degree pathways, the administration has streamlined the road to graduation. This involved analyzing class schedules, prerequisites, and program requirements to ensure students can progress efficiently toward their degrees. The result has been a more coherent and navigable academic experience that better serves student needs.

“We’re seeing more students select Coppin as their university of choice,” says Jenkins, an Army veteran who led West Virginia State University from 2016 until he took the helm of Coppin in 2020. “We are attracting talent who see Coppin as a place where they can reach their educational goals is very humbling for me and my faculty and staff.”

The growing interest in Coppin, Jenkins says, has elevated its national recognition, including being listed as a top producer of HBCU students by Diverse.

This past fall, Coppin welcomed Wes Muhammad, a 14-year-old from Baltimore into its largest freshmen class since 2011. Muhammad, a cybersecurity engineering major, is the youngest first year student in the school’s history.

“Coppin was always my first choice,” says Muhammad. “The university offers the perfect environment for me to grow and explore my interest."

At the core of Jenkins’ mission is a commitment to student success that goes beyond traditional metrics. One of the most striking achievements has been the expansion of Coppin’s academic portfolio. New programs in emerging fields like healthcare informatics and cybersecurity have been strategically developed to align with industry demands, ensuring graduates are well-positioned for career success. These programs maintain the university’s historic commitment to serving the community while embracing innovation.

Infrastructure development has been another cornerstone of Jenkins’ tenure. The campus has seen significant upgrades to its facilities, creating modern learning spaces that foster collaboration and creativity. These improvements reflect a larger vision of Coppin State as a 21st-century institution that honors its rich heritage while boldly stepping into the future.

Community engagement has taken on new dimensions under Jenkins’ leadership. Partnerships with local businesses and organizations have multiplied, creating valuable internship opportunities and pathways to employment for students. The university’s impact on Baltimore has grown through initiatives that connect academic expertise with community needs, from health services to educational outreach.

