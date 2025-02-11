TM2 Revival Brings Fresh Approach to HBCU Executive Searches

When Dr. Dakota Doman attended a Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) HBCU fly-in event in Washington, D.C. in 2023, he wasn’t planning to resurrect a defunct executive search firm. But after conversations with more than 30 HBCU presidents who all cited talent recruitment and retention as their biggest challenge, Doman saw an opportunity to fill a critical need in the HBCU communit

That chance encounter led to the rebirth of TM2, a subsidiary of TMCF focused exclusively on executive searches and talent solutions for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The firm, which officially relaunched in January 2024, has already completed nearly 50 searches in its first year of operation – far exceeding its initial goal of 10.

The revival of TM2 reflects TMCF’s broader commitment to strengthening HBCU leadership pipelines. “Realigning TM2 to enhance the leadership initiatives for our member schools at the executive level is essential to the future of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), historically Black community colleges (HBCCs) and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs) and the students they serve,” says Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF.

Williams points to the unique challenges of HBCU leadership as a key driver behind the firm’s relaunch. “Higher education leadership is challenging on every campus and HBCUs can face unique circumstances, including stabilization at every level of leadership,” he explains. “TM2 is solely dedicated to finding the next generation of leaders equipped to address the ever-changing environment of HBCU executive leadership.”

That mission has excited Doman, who serves as managing partner and executive director of TM2.

“I feel like I’m living the dream,” says Doman. “It’s insane to me where I look back 10 years ago, saying ‘Hey, I would love to do this thing,’ and the thing didn’t even exist, and then it existed, and it went away. And now it’s back.”

Seeing The Vision

The journey to this moment began during Doman’s own career in higher education. Despite earning a biochemistry degree at Lamar University with parental expectations of medical school, Doman found his true calling in student affairs. Working in the student union as an undergraduate led to leadership roles, eventually guiding him toward a career in higher education administration.

Though he didn’t attend an HBCU himself – breaking family tradition as most of his relatives attended Texas Southern University – Doman developed a deep interest in these institutions through his research and professional experience. His dissertation focused on career pathways for HBCU presidents, and he witnessed firsthand the challenges these institutions faced in finding and retaining top talent.

The original TM2 was founded in 2016 by former HBCU presidents but later folded. The concept stayed with Doman, who had dreamed of creating such a firm during his doctoral studies. Now under TMCF’s umbrella and Doman’s leadership, the revived firm is taking a distinctly different approach from traditional search firms by focusing solely on HBCUs and offering more affordable pricing.

“Had you all not been an option we would have done it ourselves,” Doman recalls leaders at Arkansas Baptist College telling him, noting that many HBCUs cannot afford the hefty $75,000 minimum fees charged by larger search firms. The more modest pricing structure of TM2, backed by TMCF support, allows it to serve institutions with limited resources.

The firm’s impact is evident in the testimonials from current clients. Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, president of Benedict College in South Carolina, sees the TM2 approach as aligned with the H.E.L.F. (Higher Education Leadership Foundation) model - a framework that emphasizes developing and engaging talent from within the HBCU community to address institutional challenges.

“In keeping with the H.E.L.F. model of engaging our own community to solve problems and address challenges, TM2 has emerged as a true partner in the talent acquisition process,” says Artis. “Their intimate knowledge of the HBCU sector and the unique needs of our institutions make them an ideal partner to bridge our staffing needs.”

The H.E.L.F. model, which focuses on cultivating leadership pipelines specifically for HBCUs, resonates with the TM2 mission of building capacity within the HBCU ecosystem. For Artis, whose institution has successfully worked with the firm on a recent search, this alignment of values and understanding makes the partnership particularly effective.

This sentiment is echoed by Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College, who has partnered with TM2 for multiple searches and praises their unique understanding of HBCU needs.

“The HBCU market is a different market. For the type of individuals we’re looking for to thrive in this environment, everyone is not prepared for,” says Sorrell. “Everyone is not cut out to work in a student-focused and student-obsessed environment.”

After unsuccessful experiences with other search firms, Sorrell found in TM2 a partner who truly understands these distinctions. Paul Quinn College has already completed two searches with the firm and has two more scheduled. “They are appropriately priced and effective,” Sorrell notes.

The high-touch, flexible approach particularly resonates with busy HBCU leaders like Artis and Sorrell.

“I can call Dakota in the early mornings, late at night,” Sorrell says, adding that he often needs to incorporate work while taking his kids to basketball or fencing matches. This accessibility and understanding of leaders’ demanding schedules set TM2 apart from the others.

For Sorrell, the firm’s association with TMCF adds another layer of credibility. “TMCF is a highly trusted brand, and Dakota is someone we all feel comfortable with,” he explains. This combination of institutional backing and personal trust has helped TM2 quickly establish itself as a go-to resource for HBCU talent needs.

More Than Just A Search Firm

Beyond affordability, Doman points to their deep understanding of HBCU culture and contexts as a crucial differentiator. “The firms didn’t keep information from you – they didn’t know, and they didn’t know to ask, because they didn’t have that level of intimate knowledge of these spaces,” he says of the mismatch experience that some have encountered when they were placed at institutions and found that it wasn’t a good fit.

This intimate knowledge comes from years of direct experience and research. When Arkansas Baptist College became one of their first clients after the relaunch, Doman didn’t need a primer on the institution’s history or challenges. Having worked at nearby Philander Smith College, he already knew the context, the community, and many of the stakeholders.

The firm’s commitment runs deeper than just conducting searches. Doman describes their work as providing “executive talent solutions” – including leadership assessments, development, board training, coaching and compensation studies. They’re also building research capacity to better understand leadership trends at HBCUs, tracking metrics like presidential tenure and analyzing factors that contribute to successful leadership transitions.

Their comprehensive approach is already showing results. At Arkansas Baptist College, all four presidential finalists specifically credited TM2 with having a thorough understanding of the institution. That knowledge, they said, piqued their interest in the role.

The firm has assembled a strong team to support its mission. Beyond Doman’s leadership, they’ve recruited experienced professionals who share their commitment to HBCUs. Recently, they added another heavyweight – Dr. Harold L. Martin Sr., the former chancellor of North Carolina A&T State University, who joined the firm as an advisor. It’s a move that further cements the firm’s credibility in the HBCU space.

Unlike larger firms where HBCU searches might represent a small fraction of their business, the entire mission of TM2 centers on strengthening these storied institutions. This focus allows them to build deeper relationships and take on challenging searches that other firms might avoid. “What we’re trying to do are those hard jobs,” Doman explains, referencing searches at institutions facing significant challenges.

This commitment also means maintaining high standards of accountability.

“We can’t fail them,” Doman emphasizes. “We’re not diving into the community having a conversation, leaving the community, and you never have to see us again. I am in this community.”

The stakes are particularly high given the critical role of leadership in institutional success. Doman points to the importance of understanding board dynamics, noting how many presidential tenures have ended due to challenging board relationships. His experience as chief of staff at Texas Southern University gave him firsthand insight into these dynamics, informing his approach to presidential searches.

The firm is also working to build a stronger pipeline of HBCU leadership talent. While various leadership development programs exist, Doman sees a need for more targeted preparation specifically for HBCU contexts.

“It’s definitely not a monolith just like our HBCUs are not monolithic,” he notes, emphasizing the importance of understanding each institution’s unique culture and needs.

Looking ahead, Doman envisions TM2 becoming a comprehensive resource for HBCUs’ talent needs. While they’ve already exceeded their initial goals, completing an impressive 50 searches in their first year, the focus is on impact rather than numbers.

“I don’t give a damn what they need,” Doman says passionately of his commitment to HBCU leaders who are in need of his assistance. “They can call me, and whatever they need, the answer is going to be ‘Yes. Let’s figure it out.’”

This dedication stems from a deep understanding of what’s at stake. “This may be the last president that they find,” Doman notes, discussing the importance of getting searches right. “I gotta make sure it’s the right one so that they can have a next time... This is 140 years of an institution here that educated people like my ancestors.”

For Doman, who started his higher education career working in student affairs while pursuing a biochemistry degree he never intended to use, leading TM2 represents both a personal and professional mission. At age 38, he sees this as his life’s work.

As more HBCUs seek to build strong leadership pipelines while facing resource constraints, the revival of TM2 comes at a critical time. With its combination of cultural competency, affordable pricing, and comprehensive talent solutions, the firm is positioned to help ensure these vital institutions can recruit and retain the leadership talent they need to not only survive, but to thrive.

