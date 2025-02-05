UNCF Announces UNITE 2025 Summit, Offers Complimentary Registration to All HBCUs and PBIs





UNCF will host its annual UNITE Summit July 20-24, 2025, in Atlanta, marking a historic first by offering five complimentary registrations to every historically Black college and university (HBCU) and Predominantly Black Institution (PBI) nationwide.

The five-day event at the Signia by Hilton Hotel will feature over 100 sessions focusing on institutional excellence, student success, research, economic mobility, and systems change. Building on 2024's record-breaking attendance, the summit will include an opening gala, pre-summit workshops on institutional transformation, and sessions covering endowment growth, AI, and industry collaboration.

"These institutions are vital engines of opportunity, resilience and innovation," said UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax. "At the UNITE Summit, we will provide a platform to advance strategic initiatives, enhance institutional effectiveness, and collaboratively shape the future of higher education."

Ed Smith-Lewis, UNCF's vice president of strategic partnerships and institutional programs, emphasized the importance of shared strategies among HBCUs and PBIs, which operate across 19 states, one U.S. territory, and Washington, D.C.

Interested institutions can learn more here.