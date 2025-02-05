Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Augusta Tech President Named Sole Finalist to Lead Savannah State University

Walter Hudson
Feb 5, 2025


Georgia's Board of Regents has named Dr. Jermaine Whirl as the sole finalist for the presidency of Savannah State University, the state's oldest historically BlackDr. Jermaine WhirlDr. Jermaine Whirl university. The announcement on Tuesday marks a potential new chapter for the institution, which has faced enrollment decline and financial challenges in recent years.

Whirl, who currently serves as president of Augusta Technical College, has built a reputation for strengthening workforce education programs and fostering community partnerships. Under his leadership, Augusta Tech achieved record enrollment this past fall through strategic program revamps, the establishment of new academic schools, and successful fundraising initiatives that brought renewed vitality to the predominantly Black institution.

"We prioritized finding a leader who values Savannah State's historic legacy and embraces its modern role in moving this state and the region's workforce forward," said University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue in announcing the selection. The choice reflects a broader strategic push to align higher education with regional workforce needs while preserving the unique cultural and historical significance of Georgia's HBCUs.

The appointment comes at a crucial time for Savannah State, which has weathered significant challenges including program cuts, layoffs, and leadership turnover. In May 2023, interim president Dr. Kimberly Ballard-Washington stepped down citing personal issues, following a controversial campus reorganization that eliminated several major programs including English, history, environmental science, and Africana studies. The cuts sparked heated debate within the campus community about the university's future direction and commitment to its liberal arts tradition.

"Savannah State has a rich history of producing world class artists, educators, scientists, military leaders, corporate executives and public policy advocates," said Whirl. "I look forward to working with the students, faculty, staff, alumni and the greater Savannah community to continue the legacy of the state's first public HBCU."

The coastal Georgia institution, founded in 1890, has played a vital role in African American higher education for over 130 years. However, recent years have seen the university grappling with declining enrollment figures and budget constraints that mirror challenges faced by many HBCUs nationwide. These challenges have been compounded by increased competition for students and shifting demographics in the region.

Under Georgia state law, the Board of Regents must wait at least five days before confirming Whirl's appointment. If confirmed, he would succeed current interim president Dr. Cynthia Robinson Alexander, who has led the institution since Ballard-Washington's departure. Alexander, previously the system's associate vice chancellor for finance, has maintained stability during the transition period while the search for a permanent leader proceeded.

Whirl's selection signals a potential shift in direction for Savannah State, with his background in workforce development aligning with the University System's stated goals of preparing students for regional employment opportunities while preserving the institution's historic mission as an HBCU. His experience at Augusta Tech, where he implemented innovative programs and strengthened ties with local industry, suggests a similar approach may be forthcoming at Savannah State.

The appointment has drawn attention from education leaders across the state, who see it as a significant moment for both Savannah State and the broader landscape of public higher education in Georgia. As the institution prepares for this new chapter, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how Whirl balances the pressing need for financial sustainability with the preservation of Savannah State's distinguished legacy in African American education.

