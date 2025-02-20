Southern University Launches Academy to Diversify K-12 Leadership Pipeline

In a bold move to address the stark underrepresentation of minorities and women in school district leadership, Southern University A&M College has established the Academy for Current and Aspiring Superintendents, a comprehensive program aimed at preparing the next generation of K-12 educational leaders.

The initiative, developed in partnership with HYA Search, comes at a critical time when only 5% of public school superintendents are women or from Black or Latino backgrounds. The 10-week program, which includes both virtual and on-campus components at Southern's Baton Rouge campus, will provide participants with graduate credit hours upon completion.

"Our goal is to not only prepare skilled leaders for the superintendency, but also to help increase the diversity of those leaders, which is vital for creating equitable, inclusive school systems nationwide," said Southern University A&M College Chancellor John K. Pierre. "The benefits are far-reaching."

The academy's curriculum aligns with Professional Standards for Educational Leaders (PSEL) and covers essential competencies including district operations, budgeting, board relations, communications, and community engagement. Notably, the program features mentorship from veteran superintendents of color, including Dr. Constance Evelyn, former Valley Stream 13 superintendent, and Dr. Sito Narcisse, former East Baton Rouge Parish School System superintendent and managing partner of SJ Apple Consulting Group. Dr. Charles Foust, former superintendent of New Hanover Schools in North Carolina, will also serve as a mentor.

Dr. Emily Jackson-Osagie, interim director of Southern University's School of Education, highlighted the program's unique position as part of the nation's only HBCU system.

"We provide a valuable opportunity for educators to connect with exceptional leaders and peers, while engaging in thought-provoking discussions that foster critical leadership development," she said.

The program, branded as a "Leadership Level Up," is specifically designed to bridge the gap between classroom leadership and district-wide administration. It offers participants practical experience in handling day-to-day district operations while building crucial relationships with school boards and community stakeholders.

For aspiring superintendents, particularly those from underrepresented communities, the academy represents more than just professional development. It offers a pathway to leadership positions that have historically been difficult to access. The program's structure, combining virtual learning with two on-site sessions at Southern's Baton Rouge campus, makes it accessible to educators nationwide while maintaining the personal connection essential for meaningful mentorship.

The Academy welcomes a broad spectrum of educational professionals, including aspiring superintendents, those in their first or second year of superintendency, veteran school educators, and Central Office staff. This inclusive approach aims to create a diverse learning community where participants can share experiences and build professional networks that extend beyond the program's duration.

"The superintendent's role is increasingly complex and demanding," notes Jackson-Osagie. "Our program recognizes these challenges and provides targeted support through experienced mentors who have successfully navigated similar paths."

Applications for the inaugural cohort are currently being accepted, with flexible payment options available to make the program more accessible to educators at various career stages. The university has created a dedicated website, www.suleaderlevelup.com, where interested candidates can find detailed program information and submit their applications.

As the program launches this Spring, university leaders said that it marks a significant step forward in Southern University's commitment to educational equity and leadership development, potentially reshaping the demographic landscape of school district leadership across the nation.



