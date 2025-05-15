Clinton College Appoints Dr. Pamela Richardson Wilks as 14th President

Clinton College has appointed Dr. Pamela Richardson Wilks as its 14th president, marking a significant leadership transition for the historic South Carolina HBCU.

Wilks, who brings more than 25 years of experience in higher education leadership—primarily at Historically Black Colleges and Universities—will officially begin her tenure on June 1, 2025.

The announcement drew enthusiastic support at the Higher Education Leadership Foundation convening at Claflin University on Thursday, where Wilks was in attendance and received thunderous applause when her appointment was announced.

"I am deeply honored to serve as the next President of Clinton College," said Wilks. "Clinton holds a sacred legacy grounded in faith, resilience, and opportunity. I look forward to working with the Board, faculty, staff, students, alumni, and the Rock Hill community to expand access and research, elevate student success, and position Clinton College as a bold, faith-driven institution for the future."

Currently serving as Provost and Executive Vice President at Paine College, Wilks has previously held senior administrative positions at Wilberforce University, Edward Waters University, and Coppin State University.

"Dr. Pamela Richardson Wilks' impressive credentials and vision for Clinton College resonated deeply with us," said Bishop Eric Leake, Chair of the Clinton College Board of Trustees. "We envision a Clinton College that will emerge with great possibilities and will continue to thrive as one of the strong beacons of education and empowerment in the A.M.E. Zion Church."

A first-generation college graduate, Wilks earned her undergraduate degree from North Carolina A&T State University and a Ph.D. in English from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Her appointment marks a new chapter for the private historically Black institution founded in 1894 and affiliated with the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church.