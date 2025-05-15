Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Clinton College Appoints Dr. Pamela Richardson Wilks as 14th President

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
May 15, 2025

Dr. Pamela Richardson WilksDr. Pamela Richardson WilksClinton College has appointed Dr. Pamela Richardson Wilks as its 14th president, marking a significant leadership transition for the historic South Carolina HBCU.

Wilks, who brings more than 25 years of experience in higher education leadership—primarily at Historically Black Colleges and Universities—will officially begin her tenure on June 1, 2025.

The announcement drew enthusiastic support at the Higher Education Leadership Foundation convening at Claflin University on Thursday, where Wilks was in attendance and received thunderous applause when her appointment was announced.

"I am deeply honored to serve as the next President of Clinton College," said Wilks. "Clinton holds a sacred legacy grounded in faith, resilience, and opportunity. I look forward to working with the Board, faculty, staff, students, alumni, and the Rock Hill community to expand access and research, elevate student success, and position Clinton College as a bold, faith-driven institution for the future."

Currently serving as Provost and Executive Vice President at Paine College, Wilks has previously held senior administrative positions at Wilberforce University, Edward Waters University, and Coppin State University.

"Dr. Pamela Richardson Wilks' impressive credentials and vision for Clinton College resonated deeply with us," said Bishop Eric Leake, Chair of the Clinton College Board of Trustees. "We envision a Clinton College that will emerge with great possibilities and will continue to thrive as one of the strong beacons of education and empowerment in the A.M.E. Zion Church."

A first-generation college graduate, Wilks earned her undergraduate degree from North Carolina A&T State University and a Ph.D. in English from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. 

Her appointment marks a new chapter for the private historically Black institution founded in 1894 and affiliated with the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. 

Suggested for You
Oip (36)
HBCUs
Leadership Instability Continues at Jackson State as President Resigns
Church
HBCUs
Historic Black Church Eliminates Student Debt for SAU Seniors
Dr. Roderick L. Smothers
HBCUs
HBCU Leaders Unite to Address Threats to Black Education
Dr. Michael L. Lomax
HBCUs
UNCF Study Reveals Strong Mental Health Outcomes Among HBCU Students Despite Financial Challenges
Related Stories
Morgan 1
HBCUs
Morgan State University’s Bold Journey Toward Elite R1 Research Status
Oip (36)
HBCUs
Leadership Instability Continues at Jackson State as President Resigns
The Lincolnian Campus Newspaper
HBCUs
Getty Images and Ancestry Partner with HBCUs to Preserve Historical Archives
Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett
HBCUs
Legacy and Purpose: Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Calls Tougaloo Graduates to Action
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Ceramics Instructor of Practice
St. Lawrence University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Visiting Faculty in History (2025-26)
Grand Valley State University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers