Dr. S. Keith Hargrove Named Chancellor of Elizabeth City State University

Dr. S. Keith Hargrove has been appointed as the new chancellor of Elizabeth City State University (ECSU), following a unanimous vote by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors on Thursday.

Hargrove, who most recently served as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Tuskegee University, brings extensive leadership experience from three historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to his new role at the northeastern North Carolina institution.

"Throughout my career in higher education, I have been a strong proponent of student achievement," said Hargrove in a statement following his appointment. "I am excited to lead Elizabeth City State University with a focus on academic excellence and success, fiscal and leadership stability, and a vision for growth and elevated reputation."

During his tenure at Tuskegee, which began in 2022, Hargrove implemented a comprehensive five-year strategic plan that resulted in a 10% increase in enrollment and improved graduation rates. He also spearheaded the development of an aviation program and launched an innovative data science initiative – areas that align well with ECSU's academic offerings and strategic priorities.

UNC System President Peter Hans, who recommended Hargrove for the position, highlighted these accomplishments in his endorsement.

"His appreciation of the close link between academic performance and operational excellence helped drive an increase in enrollment and graduation rates, which will be key priorities for ECSU's next leader," Hans noted.

The appointment concludes a five-month national search that attracted over 50 candidates. Dr. Stephanie D. Johnson, chair of the ECSU Board of Trustees and the search advisory committee, expressed enthusiasm about the selection.

"Dr. Hargrove's deep commitment to institutional leadership, along with his academic and business experience, made him a standout," Johnson said. "He has the vision and discipline to take our university to the next level."

Hargrove's career in higher education spans decades. Prior to his role at Tuskegee, he served as dean of the College of Engineering at Tennessee State University from 2009 to 2021, where he also led the university's Interdisciplinary Graduate Engineering Research Institute. From 2002 to 2009, he chaired Morgan State University's Department of Industrial, Manufacturing and Information Engineering.

His academic credentials include a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Tennessee State University, a master's in engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology, a doctorate in industrial and manufacturing engineering from the University of Iowa, and an MBA from Tennessee State. Additionally, Hargrove completed the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute and was a Harvard Fellow in the Administrative Fellowship Program.

Beyond academia, Hargrove brings valuable industry experience, having worked as a manufacturing engineer and supervisor at General Electric.

Wendy Murphy, Chair of the UNC Board of Governors, expressed confidence in Hargrove's ability to lead ECSU, which currently serves more than 2,200 students.

"He has risen in his career at three well-known HBCUs, improving the student experience and achieving results for those institutions," Murphy said. "We look forward to seeing similar outcomes at Elizabeth City State."



