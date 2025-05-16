FAMU's Presidential Selection Sparks Controversy Amid Claims of Political Influence



Florida A&M University's Board of Trustees' selection of Marva Johnson as the institution's next president has ignited fierce controversy, with critics arguing the decision represents a politically motivated attempt to undermine one of the nation's premier historically Black universities.

Johnson, a corporate lobbyist and Group Vice President of State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, was recommended as FAMU's 13th president despite widespread opposition from students, faculty, and alumni. The selection came after a contentious meeting where trustees voted 8-4 in favor of Johnson over internal candidate Dr. Donald Palm, FAMU's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, who had received strong backing from the university community.

Critics point to Johnson's lack of higher education experience and her close ties to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as evidence that her selection was politically motivated rather than merit-based. Johnson has previously been appointed to various state educational boards by DeSantis and former Gov. Rick Scott.

"The hiring of Ms. Johnson would be a breach of your duty of care," Tampa attorney Monica Williams Harris, a FAMU foundation board member, told trustees during public comments before the vote.

"A Plot to Destroy HBCUs"

The controversy at FAMU comes amid what some educational leaders describe as a systematic effort to undermine historically Black colleges and universities through presidential appointments.

In a scathing article published in Diverse, Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough, a veteran HBCU leader and interim president of Talladega College, characterized Johnson's candidacy as part of "a not-so-secret plot to destroy HBCUs" through politically motivated presidential appointments.

"On paper, she had no business being a finalist. Period," wrote Kimbrough, who previously served as president of Dillard University and Philander Smith University. "As the nation's political leaders loudly preach merit, this candidate would clearly be labeled by them as a DEI hire if she was a finalist at a predominantly White institution. But there has been no such challenge to someone with no higher education experience."

Kimbrough cited Johnson's inability to effectively answer questions about FAMU's peer institutions during her board interview as evidence of her lack of preparation and qualifications. He described a pattern where "ideologically conservative boards" are "pushing candidates wholly unqualified to lead" at HBCUs.

"The question will be if they will ignore the massive resistance to this candidate and hire her or realize that making her the president is an open declaration of war on FAMU," Kimbrough wrote, calling for increased activism from HBCU alumni to prevent similar appointments in the future.

Johnson's selection came despite overwhelming opposition from the university community and high-profile alumni. Prior to the vote, students organized protests on campus, with demonstrators chanting "No MAGA Marva!" in reference to what they view as Johnson's alignment with conservative political interests.

Hollywood producer and FAMU alumnus Will Packer was among those who publicly opposed Johnson's candidacy, writing in a letter to trustees that he had "never seen a united outcry so clear and so forceful from the FAMU community."

Packer warned that choosing Johnson would be "detrimental to FAMU's future" and pledged that he and other prominent alumni, including rapper-actor Common, would "amplify the efforts" of a different president.

The National Alumni Association had previously indicated strong support for Palm, with Curtis Johnson, the association's president, reminding trustees during the meeting that a poll of members showed overwhelming backing for the internal candidate.

Johnson's selection comes during a period of increased conservative influence over Florida's public universities. Under Gov. DeSantis, the state has restricted the teaching of African American history and banned public colleges from using taxpayer money on diversity programs.

The controversy also follows recent attempts by DeSantis allies to overhaul other state institutions, including the University of West Florida and New College of Florida, in what critics have described as politically motivated takeovers.

FAMU students and alumni have expressed concern that the appointment could threaten the university's historic mission of educating African Americans and promoting Black excellence, which has been central to the institution since its founding in 1887.

"We cannot go down in history saying that we had a responsibility and we lost the illustrious FAMU," said Quincy Griffin, a pastor and alumnus, during campus protests. "Not on my watch."

The presidential search process itself became a source of controversy. Just one day before the crucial vote, the Florida Board of Governors appointed local businessman and FAMU presidential search committee member Raphael Vazquez as a new trustee – effectively ensuring there would be no tie in the board's vote.

During the meeting, tensions escalated to the point where board chair Kristin Harper – who voted for Palm – was stripped of her traditional role in negotiating the contract with the selected candidate. That responsibility was instead given to trustee Nicole Washington by a majority vote, prompting Harper to declare, "This could be a Lifetime movie," and later adjourn the meeting by loudly slamming her gavel.

Johnson's hiring must still be approved by the State University System's Board of Governors, though observers note this approval is virtually guaranteed given the board's political alignment.

As FAMU prepares for this leadership transition, the university community remains deeply divided. Johnson will need to address significant skepticism about her qualifications and intentions in order to gain the trust of students, faculty, and alumni.

For critics like Kimbrough, the situation at FAMU represents a crucial moment for HBCUs nationwide. As he concluded in his article: "The plot to destroy HBCUs is no longer a secret. We're watching it online."

Johnson's salary could range from $450,000 to $750,000, according to parameters approved by the trustees. The Board of Governors is expected to consider her appointment at its June 18 meeting.