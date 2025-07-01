Number of HBCU Registered Apprenticeships Surging

The number of Historically Black Colleges and Universities offering Registered Apprenticeship programs has surged from three to 22 institutions in just four years, according to a new toolkit released by the Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions.

The HBCU Registered Apprenticeship Toolkit, authored by Dr. Marybeth Gasman and Alice Ginsberg, provides a comprehensive guide for HBCUs looking to launch federally recognized apprenticeship programs that combine classroom instruction with paid work experience.

"Registered Apprenticeship programs are one of the most promising, yet underused, models for student success and workforce development," the report states. "For HBCUs, these programs are more than just practical. They are mission-aligned, equity-driven, and transformative."

The programs address a critical challenge facing many HBCU students who often work multiple jobs to pay tuition or support families, preventing them from taking unpaid internships that wealthier peers can afford. Registered apprenticeships offer students a chance to earn while they learn, reducing student debt while gaining industry-recognized credentials.

Currently, 22 HBCUs across the United States operate registered apprenticeships spanning diverse fields including social work, cybersecurity, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and clean energy. Participating institutions include Alabama A&M University, Tennessee State University, Denmark Technical College, and Virginia State University, among others.

The toolkit outlines a five-step process for building successful programs: assembling a campus-wide team, identifying industry partners, aligning curriculum with workforce needs, registering with federal or state agencies, and publicizing the programs to students.

Denmark Technical College in South Carolina serves as a model, offering multiple programs including electrician apprenticeships, cybersecurity training through partnerships with Cisco, and nuclear facility operations through collaboration with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

For students, registered apprenticeships provide paid employment from day one, structured mentorship, progressive wage increases, and portable national credentials upon completion. The programs also offer wraparound services including transportation, childcare, and career counseling.

Employers benefit from expanded and diversified applicant pools, reduced recruitment costs, and the ability to train workers for specific local needs while creating greater employee loyalty.

For HBCUs, the programs strengthen institutional visibility, secure new funding streams, and deepen community partnerships while advancing their historic mission of creating economic opportunities.

The toolkit addresses several misconceptions about registered apprenticeships, clarifying that these programs extend far beyond traditional trades to include professional fields like social work and teaching. The report also notes that students can maintain their financial aid and scholarships while participating, and that the programs maintain rigorous academic standards.

Multiple funding sources support these programs, including Department of Labor Apprenticeship Grants, Perkins Career and Technical Education funds, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds, and philanthropic grants focused on racial equity and workforce development.

The toolkit emphasizes the importance of hiring dedicated program coordinators and providing comprehensive student support services, noting that successful programs require investment in both administrative infrastructure and wraparound services.

"At their core, Registered Apprenticeships are about power," the report concludes. "Power to learn without going into debt. Power to enter industries that have historically excluded students of color. Power to graduate with a degree, real work experience, and credentials that matter."