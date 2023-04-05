Nearly 100 Faculty Oppose Columbia University Plan to Open Research Hub in Tel Aviv, Citing Human Rights Record

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 5, 2023

Nearly 100 Columbia University faculty members are criticizing the school’s plan to open a new research hub for professors and graduate students in Tel Aviv, Israel, citing the country’s human rights record and political situation, The New York Times reported.Columbia University

In the fall, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reelected with the help of far-right political allies. He has since pushed forward polarizing judicial reforms and his delayed trial for corruption looms.

Columbia’s faculty seems to be quite divided on the matter. Although 95 Columbia faculty have signed an open letter against the plan, 172 have signed another letter supporting the center.

Critics cited concerns about academic freedom, complying with U.S. nondiscrimination law, and the role of a university in global politics.

“The state of Israel, through formal and informal law, policy and practice, refuses to abide by international human rights laws and norms both domestically and in its treatment of Palestinians,” the letter noted. 

There are also concerns about Israel’s practice of denying entry to travelers on the basis of political views, ethnicity, or national origin. Several Columbia faculty and students have been barred from entering, said Dr. Rashid Khalidi, a history professor at Columbia.

Meanwhile, supporters said the hub would be separate from the nation’s politics. They said being against a center in Tel Aviv meant giving Israel institutional disapproval that Columbia does not apply to other countries where its students and faculty work.

Columbia has 10 other global centers in locations such as Beijing, Istanbul, Paris, and Nairobi.

“One does not have to support the policies of the current government of Israel — and many of us do not — to recognize that singling out Israel in this way is unjustified,” the second letter wrote.

 

 

 

 

Related Stories
Afghani Women
International
Taliban Government Suspends University Education for Female Students in Afghanistan
Kean University
International
New Partnership Allows Orange Public School Students to Engage with Peers in Ghana
Dr. Chance Lewis, Carol Grotnes Belk Distinguished Professor in Urban Education at the University of North Carolina Charlotte and director of the Urban Education Collaborative.
International
Taking K-12 Urban Education Global, the ICUE Conference Returns
Refugees Flee
International
Afghan Refugees and the Role of Higher Education in Global Crises
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Tennessee Tech University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusive Excellence
Furman University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Executive Vice President for Health Affairs
University of Kentucky
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Broward College Swaps the Courtroom with the Classroom
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More